Jubal Flagg Quit 'Brooke & Jubal' — Fans Suspect That the Move Involved Some Drama

Jubal Fresh (aka Jubal Flagg) announced his departure from Brooke & Jubal In The Morning on April 11, after nine years spent working on the popular radio show.

The YouTuber, comedian, and podcaster has been absent from the program since the beginning of 2020. According to some fans, his disappearance and eventual exit had to do with a rift between him and the producers. We investigate: What happened to Jubal?