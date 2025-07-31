Who Runs Lofi Girl? The Mysterious Creator Behind the World’s Chillest Livestream Lofi Girl first launched under the name ChilledCow in 2017. By Trisha Faulkner Published July 31 2025, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@LofiGirl

You’ve probably seen her — even if you don’t know her name. Headphones on. Notebook open. Calm lo-fi beats playing as she scribbles away. She’s not a real person, but she’s become something of a digital icon. The question is: What is behind that quiet, looping animation? After all, there must be someone running the show.

Article continues below advertisement

So, who runs Lofi Girl? Furthermore, why is it that no one seems to know exactly who is behind one of the most recognizable and chill livestreams on YouTube?

Article continues below advertisement

The person who runs Lofi Girl is known only as Dimitri, a lo-fi fan from France.

Unfortunately, that’s about as much as anyone officially knows about the mastermind behind Lofi Girl. According to Uproxx, the livestream that later became known as Lofi Girl officially launched in 2017. It was launched by a lo-fi hip-hop enthusiast named Dimitri. Back then, it wasn’t even called Lofi Girl — the stream went by ChilledCow, a name that longtime listeners might still remember. Dimitri curated chill beats and paired them with simple, anime-inspired visuals. It was low-key, relaxing, and quickly found an audience.

The first version of the stream actually featured Shizuku Tsukishima, a character from the Studio Ghibli film Whisper of the Heart. That worked ... until it didn’t. YouTube pulled the channel due to copyright issues tied to the animation. The stream was also taken down more than once because of music-related copyright claims, even though Dimitri told The New York Times he always had permission from the artists. Still, the strikes kept coming.

Article continues below advertisement

After the takedowns, Dimitri pivoted. In 2021, the channel rebranded as Lofi Girl, complete with an original character created specifically for the stream. The vibe stayed the same: calm visuals with low-fidelity beats. Lofi Girl provided a looping world that people could disappear into for hours. Following the rebrand, the copyright strikes stopped coming. The channel was able to offer an endless stream of focus-friendly audio and cozy visuals without fear of being taken down.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the growth of the channel, Dimitri has kept a low profile. He didn’t seize it as an opportunity to turn himself into an influencer. There’s been no “meet the creator” video. No face reveal. Just the stream. So, unfortunately, that does mean the world still knows next to nothing about the mastermind behind the stream. That, however, appears to be exactly how he prefers it.

The mystery behind Lofi Girl has become part of the appeal.

In a world where everything seems to come with a personal brand, it’s kind of refreshing that Lofi Girl just ... exists. There’s no personality driving it, no drama, no “subscribe and smash that like button” energy. Some speculate that is why it is so popular. At the end of the day, knowing anything about who Dimitri is isn’t necessary to enjoy Lofi Girl.

Article continues below advertisement

That said, fans do wonder. Who is Dimitri really? Does he still run everything himself? Has Lofi Girl become a bigger operation now? These questions float around Reddit and other social media platforms from time to time, but the answers aren’t really out there. The anonymity might actually make the stream feel more universal. Without a specific person at the center of it, Lofi Girl becomes everyone’s. She belongs to students pulling all-nighters, remote workers trying to focus, and anyone who just needs a little peace in the background.

Article continues below advertisement

So, if you’re wondering who is behind Lofi Girl — the truth is, we kind of like not knowing.