VTuber Ironmouse Left VShojo Over Major Monetary Discrepancies

VTubing has grown into a thriving industry, giving rise to talent agencies that help creators turn their passion into a career. One of the biggest names in that space is VShojo, widely seen as a leader in the VTuber world. But while the company has helped shape the industry, it’s also faced its fair share of scrutiny, and this time, it involves someone many consider the face of the brand — Ironmouse.

On July 21, 2025, Ironmouse announced in a video on YouTube that she is officially leaving VShojo. She first joined the agency around 2020 and has since grown into one of its biggest stars. While fans were stunned by the news, the reason she gives for her departure is even more shocking. Here’s what happened to Ironmouse, and why she chose to walk away from VShojo.

Why did Ironmouse leave VShojo?

One of the perks of working with VShojo is that they handle everything for their VTubers, including payments. For Ironmouse, this was a major plus, since it allowed her to maintain her anonymity without needing to share personal information. But that trust was allegedly broken. “I believe that I am owed a significant amount of funds which I have not been paid,” Ironmouse revealed.

According to her, she only discovered that VShojo had been withholding money after she decided to start managing her own finances and requested to pull out her remaining funds. But that’s not even the worst of it. Ironmouse also learned that the money she and fellow streamer Connor raised for the Immune Deficiency Foundation, through charity events where donations were supposed to be handled by VShojo, was never paid out. She claims the company owes the foundation more than $500,000.

She explained that the first fundraising event, which raised over $300,000, went smoothly. But during the second event, which raised more than half a million dollars, VShojo allegedly failed to deliver the funds. Since VShojo was managing her finances, the company was supposed to make the donation on her behalf, but apparently, that never happened. The situation has not only led Ironmouse to walk away from the agency but also to take legal action.

While she says she wants to be transparent with fans, Ironmouse noted that she’s limited in what she can share right now due to the ongoing legal proceedings. Still, she promised that one day she’ll be able to “tell you the full story.”

To my community I love you all dearly and thank you. 💔 — ironmouse🇵🇷😈💖 (@ironmouse) July 21, 2025

What will Ironmouse do now?

Ironmouse is now officially an independent VTuber, and while she admits she doesn’t really know what she’s going to do next, since she hasn’t had much time to plan or process, she’s still asking viewers to help raise money for the Immune Deficiency Foundation. She credits the foundation for helping her when she had no one to turn to.

The VTuber revealed that she has a primary immune deficiency disease called CVID, which she described as a “low to near non-functioning immune system.” In her words, it means she “gets sick a lot,” and it’s what led her to “remain isolated for long periods of my life.” That isolation is ultimately what brought her to streaming, and eventually, VTubing.