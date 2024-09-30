Home > Viral News > Influencers Hololive VTuber Amelia Watson to "Conclude All Channel Activities" Permanently "We would like to thank all our wonderful fans and stakeholders for their warm support," Hololive said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 30 2024, 4:18 p.m. ET Source: hololive

Influencers are officially some of the biggest celebrities on the planet, and in the digital age, it only makes sense that the role of an influencer would become even more digitized. Enter VTubers: virtual icons that post YouTube videos, do Twitch streams, and make other social media content. VTubers have become a major sensation, winning awards and racking up millions of subscribers and followers on their respective platforms — and one of the biggest VTuber organizations as of 2024 is Hololive.

Article continues below advertisement

However, to the shock of Hololive fans everywhere, the company announced that one of their most beloved creators, Amelia Watson, would be ceasing all activities — from YouTube videos to gaming streams — as of Sept. 30. What's going on?

Source: hololive

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Amelia Watson?

On Sept. 30, Hololive made a saddening announcement to fans: One of their most popular VTubers, Amelia Watson, would no longer be creating content for them. Amelia was known for her detective persona, and she often played video games such as Counter Strike, Fallout, The Legend of Zelda, and more.

Their post read, "Watson Amelia, a member of the VTuber group Hololive English, will conclude all of her channel activities on September 30th, 2024. This would include all regular activities including live-streaming on platforms such as YouTube, social media activities, live event participation, and the regular release of new merchandise."

Article continues below advertisement

The statement continued, "Since her debut as a member of hololive English’s founding generation ... she has actively provided her fans with unique content as well as participated in all sorts of activities beyond streaming that significantly contributed to spreading VTuber culture overseas."

In case I don’t get to say it in the future…



I owe it just as much to the other girls but..



Thank you for saving my life Amelia Watson 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Veo7qZrFxc — Azuky (@Azuky_exe) September 30, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

They also shared that they plan to continue selling Amelia's currently available merchandise until it sells out. They concluded their announcement by thanking dedicated fans and stakeholders for their support. As of writing, there has been no official reason given as to why Amelia will be removed from the Hololive English lineup.

In response to the statement, fans are sharing speculation regarding Amelia's departure. "Thank you for saving my life, Amelia Watson," one dedicated fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Article continues below advertisement

Amelia will remain affiliated with Hololive in other ways.

In their post, Hololive shared that Amelia's affiliation with the company wouldn't be ending with her content: "Though her channel activities will end, Watson Amelia will remain an affiliate of hololive production moving forward." Though they didn't provide any additional information, fans have a few theories.

Article continues below advertisement

Many are speculating that Amelia, affectionately known as Ame, has "graduated" from content creation but will remain associated with Hololive on the business side of things, and others think that she may reappear in collaboration events in the future.