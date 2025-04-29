VShojo Cut Ties With Matara, and This Might Be Why "HUH? WHAT???" By Jennifer Farrington Published April 29 2025, 11:55 a.m. ET Source: X/@matarakan;@vshojo

The world of VTubing is ever-evolving, with new characters introduced regularly and content constantly being produced. Among the top names in the scene is Matara Kan, who describes herself as "The World’s Most Resilient VTuber." Matara is a cockroach woman whose maternal demeanor is just one of many traits that draw fans in. She made her debut with VShojo on Oct.15, 2023, and quickly rose to prominence across platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

Article continues below advertisement

Everything seemed to be going well, until Matara confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) April 28, 2025, that she and VShojo would be parting ways, effective May 5. So, why did Matara leave VShojo? Well, she actually didn’t, it was VShojo who decided to cut ties. Here’s the full story, and the reasons people believe the relationship came to an end.

Why did Matara leave VShojo?

Matara Kan didn’t leave VShojo, VShojo decided to part ways with her. According to Matara’s April 28, 2025 post on X, the decision was made back on March 6, though their official split takes effect on May 5.

Article continues below advertisement

In her announcement, Matara wrote, "VShojo made the decision to part ways with me on March 6." She went on to thank her fellow streamers, saying, "I thank the Girls (+Kuro) for the great times we had together and the wonderful moments we shared in the last ~18 months." She also added, "I wish the remaining talent in VShojo the best of luck in their activities. I love them very much and I will carry on being their bug Auntie."

VShojo made the decision to part ways with me on March 6th, effective May 5th.



I thank the Girls (+Kuro) for the great times we had together and the wonderful moments we shared in the last ~18 months.



I wish the remaining talent in VShojo the best of luck in their activities,… — MATARA KAN 🪳🤍 VSHOJO (@MataraKan) April 28, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

VShojo also issued a statement on X, writing, "We want to share that, after careful thought and consideration, we've made the difficult decision to formally part ways with Matara on May 5, 2025." The company continued, "We’re genuinely grateful for everything she’s brought to VShojo and we wish her the best moving forward."

While neither Matara nor VShojo provided explicit details about what led to the split, fans on Reddit think money might have played a role. As Redditor @ariolander pointed out, Matara’s merchandise is sold through VShojo and Orchid Eight, a company run by fellow VTuber Brichy.

Article continues below advertisement

Since VShojo reportedly doesn’t take a cut of its talent’s streaming income and instead relies heavily on merch and sponsorships, Matara selling her products elsewhere could have limited the company’s ability to profit from her brand. If that’s the case, some fans believe VShojo’s move to cut ties may have been more about business than anything personal, and many seem to be on board with that reasoning.

Article continues below advertisement

Comment

byu/tryingtoavoidwork from discussion

inVirtualYoutubers

That said, not everyone’s thrilled with how things played out, and many are rooting for Matara to continue streaming. But now that she’s parting ways with VShojo, one big question remains: Will Matara still be able to stream on her own?

Article continues below advertisement

Will Matara Kan continue streaming?

Despite cutting ties with VShojo, Matara isn’t going anywhere. During an April 29 livestream on YouTube, she confirmed she’ll continue streaming because she owns the rights to her IP. "Mata is not graduating. She OWNS her IP," she clarified, adding that she can still collaborate with the girls — plus Kuro — and has no plans to take a break anytime soon.