When Will Vibrant Visuals Be Released for 'Minecraft' Players to Enjoy? Bedrock users won't be able to lord it over Java users for long. But for now they can, at least for a little while. By Ivy Griffith Published April 14 2025, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: Mojang

In 2011, a company called Mojang released a world-builder game called Minecraft. Unassuming and visually basic, the game's concept was simple: Build your own creations, block by block. Survive a world of mostly nocturnal enemies that want to explode you, shoot you with an arrow, or do whatever it is Endermen do when you're not looking. By 2025, the game was bigger than ever, with an enthusiastic and growing fanbase.

Article continues below advertisement

So much so that Microsoft, which acquired the game by purchasing developer Mojang in 2014, continues to put out new updates on a regular basis. In 2025, fans were stoked to discover that a new graphics update was coming to the Bedrock edition. It's a feature they've long lamented not having standard in the game: Vibrant Visuals. When will Vibrant Visuals be released? Here's what we know about this long-awaited graphics upgrade.

Article continues below advertisement

When will Vibrant Visuals be released?

In the world of Minecraft, there are two main forms of the game: Bedrock and Java. Java, on PC, is more customizable than Bedrock because modders have been able to create an endless world of free mods that you can add to your game with just a few educated clicks. Bedrock, on the other hand, is generally for phones, tablets, and consoles like Xbox or Playstation, and it didn't get mods until early 2024. And, to add insult to injury, most of them cost money.

So it was a frequently quibbled-over fact that despite the more favorable overall view of Bedrock, Java had graphics options far exceeding its console counterpart due to available mod options called "Shaders." Shaders bring a certain amount of depth and realism to the game, providing more visual interest and contrast, as well as adding things like swaying grass in the wind and ripples on the water. But finally, the day is near for Bedrock users: Vibrant Visuals is almost here.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a Minecraft site update on March 22, 2025, Bedrock Vibrant Visuals are coming soon. There is no exact release date yet, but beta testers likely already have their hands on the feature already as of mid-April 2025. And Bedrock users won't be able to lord it over Java for long. The update adds that Vibrant Visuals will come to Java sooner than later as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Minecraft released a bevy of new updates in 2025, proving that a 14-year-old game still has game.

The advent of Vibrant Visuals shows something remarkable about Minecraft. It's a 14-year-old game, and yet it hasn't lost its luster. Fans still clamor for the new updates and mobs, and votes over which new animals will be added occasionally turn vicious online.

2025 also brought the promise of a new mob-turned-pet in the form of Overworld Baby Ghasts. The game promised to expand on the lore of the crying Ghast and allow players to bring babies to the Overworld from the Nether to nourish them, grow them, and eventually befriend them. This kind of thing is exactly what people love about Minecraft.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only does the game have literally endless opportunities for game world creations, but builds are limited only by the excessive size of the maps and the creative ability of the builder/player. Add that to the fact that Mojang and Microsoft stay on top of player interests and keep releasing updates and new features, it's easy to see why the game hasn't gotten old yet.

Source: Mojang