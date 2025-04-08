‘A Minecraft Movie’s’ Chicken Jockey Scene Trend Has the Internet in a Frenzy The 'A Minecraft Movie' Chicken Jockey trend was rowdy that some participants have been banned from movie theaters. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated April 8 2025, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Warner Bros.

Many Minecraft fans were over the moon when a movie adaptation of the 2011 sandbox game came to theaters. The film starring A-listers like Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Danielle Brooks was a highly anticipated event and, based on the film's box office numbers, didn't disappoint.

The Minecraft movie was such a box office smash that it brought in crowds worldwide. But during the film's opening weekend, it appeared some of the movie's younger fans were so inspired by the movie they needed to create a TikTok trend that was so rambunctious the police had to get involved. Here's the scoop on the trend you may want to reserve for a private Minecraft watch.

Viewers of the 'Minecraft' movie made a trend out of one of the game's popular characters, Chicken Jockey.

TikTok trends related to movies aren't out of the norm, but causing a scene during an actual movie scene is a bit much. Still, the Minecraft spirit moved many moviegoers during one scene involving Jack Black and Jason Momoa's characters with a popular game character, Chicken Jockey.

Several TikToks circulated of moviegoers excessively cheering during a scene where a baby zombie was riding a chicken, also known as Chicken Jockey. In the scene, Jack's character, Steve, announces Jason's character Garrett Garrison will be facing off against one in what appears to be a boxing ring.

As Garrett stands in the ring in the opposite corner of a chicken, a box appears above the cube-like bird. Falling from that box is a child zombie, which sits on the chicken and smiles before turning angry and charging at him. That's when Steve says "chicken zombie," causing the audience members to go wild. The video shows crowds throwing popcorn and drinks at the screen as they roar.

Some movie theaters banned younger audience members from seeing 'Minecraft' in response to the trend.

Unsurprisingly, the Chicken Jockey trend sparked chaos in multiple movie theaters, especially for the establishment's staff responsible for cleaning up the theaters after the mess occurred. According to NBC New York, a New Jersey movie theater decided to avoid the Chicken Jockey excitement by restricting children from seeing the film. The Township of Washington in Bergen County formally announced that no kids will be admitted to any screenings for A Minecraft Movie without being accompanied by an adult.

