What Happened to Hubs.Life on TikTok? Fans Want to Know If He Quit His 9 to 5 Job Connor Hubbard has nearly one million followers on the platform. By Niko Mann Published July 18 2025, 2:05 p.m. ET

People are wondering if the TikTok star known as hubs.life is still working his 9 to 5 job. The social media sensation — whose real name is Connor Hubbard — became famous on TikTok for making videos of his daily routine as he prepared for his corporate job.

The routine also covered Connor returning from work, and the videos earned him 48 million likes on his TikTok page. However, fans reportedly turned on him after he quit his job to work as a content creator full-time, and people are asking; What happened to hubs.life on TikTok?

What happened to hubs.life from TikTok?

Hubs.life creator Connor Hubbard is still making his videos on TikTok. Fans loved the content creator as he normalized his daily routine for his 9 to 5 job. Connor documented himself waking up in the morning, picking out his outfits and getting ready for work, getting food, driving to work, and sitting down at his desk. He also made videos of himself driving home, making dinner, playing with his dog, and changing his clothes for the gym.

People liked the videos because they were relatable to those working 9 to 5 jobs. Connor was a senior benefits analyst for a Fortune 500 company, but he quit his job in February to create content full-time, and many TikTok users dragged him for it. A video made on his last day of work features hubs.life as he gets ready for work, grabs Starbucks at work, and leaves work for the last time. He captioned the post, "When one door closes, another opens."

His videos are now about his daily routine as he gets ready for work at home. Several other TikTok users dragged Connor for quitting his well-paying job to earn money on the internet with his new content. After he shared a video noting that he could now work from anywhere in the world, one user wrote, "He left his six-figure job for this?"

Another user wrote, "Worked HR at an insurance company, lived close enough to take his lunch at home, and had enough downtime to make TikToks daily ... Bro threw it all away to become a digital panhandler."

TikTok user @ivangtv slammed hubs.life for quitting a job where he could go home for lunch. "He threw away everything for a little bit of money," he said. "When you built your entire brand around how nice it is to have a 9 to 5 job, all of a sudden stopping your 9 to 5 job is not gonna to keep your fans very happy." The TikToker accused Connor of begging for money on the internet and added that it was a mistake for him to quit his job.

Connor shared a video on Instagram of himself cooking a meal with text over the video from one person defending him quitting his job to work from home. The message noted that he is still making content about his daily routine and wanted more time with his family.

"I will never understand the hate that hubs.life guy has been getting," read the comment. "People loved him when he worked his 9-5 but now hate him because he is doing content full-time to be a more present dad. He still films his routine, and working harder than ever. He's also just like, super chill, and a really cool dude imo. This has to be studied."

