A Woman Called 911 and Pretended to Order a Pizza to Save Herself From Being Sexually Assaulted "When they approached the sound, they discovered a male on top of a screaming female." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 31 2024, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

According to Business Insider, "911 call centers in the US receive over 240 million calls each year and 80 percent of them are from cell phones." Roughly one-third of these calls are silent, meaning the caller is unable to communicate with the dispatcher. Lynne Houserman, vice president of emergency call handling at Motorola Solutions, told the outlet that 911 operators are trained to listen closely to background in order to determine if the call is an actual emergency, or an accidental dial.

Sometimes a person is able to talk, but they can't reveal the details of their situation due to the fact that they are under duress. In a situation like that, quick thinking could save the day. That's precisely what happened to a woman in Florida who got herself rescued by calling 911 and pretending to order a pizza. Details to follow.

A woman was rescued after calling 911 then ordering a pizza.

On Oct. 19, an unnamed woman and a man later identified as Luis Diego Hernandez-Moncayo, were sharing a couple of drinks in an open field in Pierson, Fla. She later told police that Hernandez-Moncayo did a line of cocaine and "did a 180." Fearing for her life, she called 911 and began ordering a pizza. During the call, the woman was very calm, but when police eventually reached her, things changed.

A recording of the call, as well as bodycam footage of Hernandez-Moncayo's arrest, was released by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. The woman's voice was changed to protect her identity, but you can tell she's struggling to remain calm as she assures the dispatcher she meant to dial 911. Because she was unable to provide an address, the woman asked the 911 operator to confirm they had her location. In the video, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said their communications team was able to triangulate her phone.

At this point the dispatcher understands what's happening and asks the woman how many people are there. "Just me and him," she replies then says "no" when questioned about weapons. The area where she and Hernandez-Moncayo were located is massive. Deputies were forced to search a lot of ground on foot. "Eventually they heard loud music coming from a field," explained Sheriff Chitwood. "When they approached the sound, they discovered a male on top of a screaming female."

The video switches to the bodycam footage, showing police running towards the screams. "He's trying to rape me," she yelled. Police demanded he get off the woman as she sobbed. She couldn't stop saying "Thank you," as they put Hernandez-Moncayo in handcuffs. Investigators later discovered that Hernandez-Moncayo is in the United States illegally, and applied for asylum the day before the attempted assault.