Woman Takes Selfies With Every Guy Who Catcalled Her For A Month And It's Eye Opening Noa Jansma is a 20-year-old student in Amsterdam who has turned the unpleasant and sometimes very scary experience of street harassment into an art project.

Noa Jansma is a 20-year-old student in Amsterdam who has turned the unpleasant and sometimes very scary experience of street harassment into an art project, Bored Panda reports. On her Instagram account @DearCatcallers, Jansma wrote about her intention of taking a selfie with every person who catcalls her as she walks down the street:

#dearcatcallers #catcalling #catcallers #feminism A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Jansma took selfies with the alleged catcallers for the entire month of September, and they are all ages, races, and walks of life. The only thing they really seem to have in common is supposedly exhibiting zero shame in what they're doing. Some even cozy up to Jansma like they're friends with her, which is maybe the most unsettling thing of all:

#dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

#dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

#dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

#dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

#dearcatcallers The classic A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

slowly following me 2 streets shouting "sexy!" and "wanna come in my car?" #dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 13, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

Nog een keer #dearcatcallers *psssssst, kissing sounds and whistling" A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

"Wohoo look! *laughing and loud whistling* " #dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 7, 2017 at 3:21am PDT

"Ey sexy Chiquita! A donde vas sola?/Ey sexygirl, Where are you going alone?" #dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 5, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Mmmmmm beautiful sweet girl #dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:04am PDT

“They’re not at all suspicious because they find what they do completely normal,” Jansma said. Over the course of the whole month, just one man questioned why she was taking a selfie. In an interview with Het Parool , Jansma said that the very first man she photographed even responded “with enthusiasm.”

“This Instagram has the aim to create awareness about the objectification of women in daily life,” Jansma wrote in her very first post on August 29. “Since many people still don’t know how often and in whatever context ‘catcalling’ happens, I’ll be showing my catcallers within the period of one month.”