Woman Takes Selfies With Every Guy Who Catcalled Her For A Month And It's Eye Opening
Noa Jansma is a 20-year-old student in Amsterdam who has turned the unpleasant and sometimes very scary experience of street harassment into an art project.
On her Instagram account @DearCatcallers, Jansma wrote about her intention of taking a selfie with every person who catcalls her as she walks down the street:
Jansma took selfies with the alleged catcallers for the entire month of September, and they are all ages, races, and walks of life. The only thing they really seem to have in common is supposedly exhibiting zero shame in what they're doing. Some even cozy up to Jansma like they're friends with her, which is maybe the most unsettling thing of all:
“They’re not at all suspicious because they find what they do completely normal,” Jansma said. Over the course of the whole month, just one man questioned why she was taking a selfie. In an interview with Het Parool, Jansma said that the very first man she photographed even responded “with enthusiasm.”
“This Instagram has the aim to create awareness about the objectification of women in daily life,” Jansma wrote in her very first post on August 29. “Since many people still don’t know how often and in whatever context ‘catcalling’ happens, I’ll be showing my catcallers within the period of one month.”
Beginning in 2018, catcalling in the Netherlands can be subject to a find of almost $220. It seems like a law that would be difficult to implement, but then again, if cat callers are this bold, Jansma and young women like her will be able to identify their harassers immediately. They'll have the receipts.