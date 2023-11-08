Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok This Woman Thinks Her College Gave Her Cancer — and More People Stepped Forward in the Comments A woman dropped a video about how she believes her college caused her cancer. She isn't alone as the comments lit up with similar stories. By Jennifer Tisdale Nov. 7 2023, Published 7:01 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@chlotographer (video still) This does seem suspicious

Like something from a John Grisham novel, or perhaps the next Erin Brokovich story, one woman is convinced the root cause of her cancer lies in the college she attended. She goes by @chlotographer on TikTok but I'm calling her Chloe, and her story is absolutely wild. Chloe refers to this theory as her "Roman Empire" but honestly, it shouldn't be reduced to the fanciful musings of egotistical men.

This goes far beyond a conspiracy theory and definitely warrants looking into. It's also a cautionary tale for anyone who might be letting those yearly physical exams slip by. I'm mostly talking to myself here.

This woman believes her college gave her cancer.

In a lighthearted TikTok that does not match its content, Chloe reveals that after much thought and consideration she has landed on her personal Roman Empire. "Obviously I have a s--- ton of things I think about ever single day," says Chloe. "This one takes the cake, I think." Warning, this cake is not delicious.

Chloe went to school at a small college in southwest Virginia. A quick Google yields a few results but there are several universities in that area of the world. She graduated in 2015, and is one of seven people from her class who were later diagnosed with cancer. "Six out of the seven had blood cancers," she shared.

Chloe's good friend developed Wilms tumors and was "secondarily diagnosed with a leukemia." Unfortunately she passed away in 2022. The reason why Chloe is obsessed with this, other than the overwhelming coincidence (is it?), is because every one of them was asymptomatic.

To add to this mystery, there was also no history of cancer in the families of any of these students. If you can imagine, it only gets weirder from here. "We all lived on the same street and had the same freshman dorm," explained Chloe. Although they were a few years apart, they all spent time in the same places.

Because they all ate from the same cafeteria and drank from the same water source, naturally their initial thoughts were about the food and water. After getting together, this group decided to "file a cancer cluster investigation report with the Virginia Department of Health." Sadly this was denied because the former students didn't have the same diagnoses.

Chloe ends the video by telling people to please get checked out if they ever feel anything strange, or just feel off. She also asked anyone who is able to look into this, to please contact her. There is definitely something to this, and the comments only convince me further.

More than one person popped into the comments to add to Chloe's story. A girl by the name of Emily Wills identified herself as the eighth person who went to school with Chloe. She graduated in 2016 and was diagnosed with soft tissue cancer.

Brittney Simmons is a 2008 grad from Virginia Tech which is located in Blacksburg, Va. That city is smack-dab in the middle of southwest Virginia. She was diagnosed with leukemia and said a lot of "college-aged people were in the hospital with blood cancers the same time as me." She added that the "nurses said it was unusual."