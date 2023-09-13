Home > Viral News > Trending What's Always on Men's Minds? The Roman Empire, Apparently The latest trend is asking any man in your life how often he thinks about the Roman empire. Apparently, it crosses male brains a lot. By Kelly Corbett Sep. 13 2023, Published 5:21 p.m. ET Source: getty images; tiktok / @madelineeeann

What are some things that women think about often? While I can’t speak for all, I can name some topics that have been popular with the women in my corner. They include: Taylor Swift, traveling, weddings, something embarrassing that happened in fifth grade, our periods, cats, and Pete Davidson.

But on that note, what do men think about constantly? Legend has it that they often have the Roman Empire on the brain.

Source: getty images People wearing clothing from Roman Empire period perform within the "Rome Days" Festival at the Amphitheater of El Djem in Mahdia Governorate south of Tunis, Tunisia

Men really do love thinking about the Roman empire.

So, how did we get here? Where did we obtain this surprising information about what flows through the brain of men so often? Well, it all started with this tweet from Twitter user @KelseyMLoo.

In her tweet, she claims she saw an Instagram Reel "that said something along the lines of 'women have no idea how often the men in their lives think about the Roman Empire.''" So, she had to ask her husband the golden question. "And without missing a beat he said 'Every day," wrote @KelseyMLoo, adding "Y'all! Why?"

I saw an IG Reel that said something along the lines of “women have no idea how often the men in their lives think about the Roman Empire.”



So I asked my husband: “How often do you think about the Roman Empire?”



And without missing a beat he said “Every day.”



YALL! Why!? — Rev. Kelsey Lewis Vincent (@KelseyMLoo) September 6, 2023

Several users responded to @KelseyMLoo intriguing tweet. One user wrote: "Wow thank you for posting this — I have not seen my husband light up like this in a long time." Another user wrote: "Close male friend says 'At least IV times a day.'"

Close male friend says "At least IV times a day" — Michelle Johannes (@_msentropy) September 6, 2023

Men also chimed into the conversation: "This is true," wrote one. Another responded: "Watch the movie Gladiator and you’ll understand."

Watch the movie Gladiator and you’ll understand — Cory Campbell (@Cory_Campbell12) September 7, 2023

@KelseyMLoo's tweet got so much traction on Twitter that people also started talking about it on TikTok. In a video, TikTok creator @theyaresam_ said she called her husband to ask him how frequently he thinks about it — and not surprisingly he said "every single day."

She then explained that they had a great chat about it. "We had a 45-minute conversation about the Roman Empire and then Egyptians and then the Neanderthals and then it led to the Big Bang and it just like reconceptualized my understanding of humankind." @theyaresam_ added: "So maybe now every day I will also think about the Roman Empire."

Responding to her video, one woman inquired: "What about the Roman Empire are we supposed to be thinking about?" Another user wrote: "My husband just said 'We’ll there’s the Roman Empire and then there’s the Holy Roman Empire. Which one are you asking about?'" which suggested that he had a pretty in-depth knowledge of the empire. Meanwhile one user quipped: "There is no way in hell my husband thinks about the Roman Empire. He cannot even make an oil change appointment."

Another TikTok consisted of screenshots of text message conversations where women asked men how often they pondered over the Roman Empire.

Source: tiktok / @madelineeeann

One male answered: "Only when comparing the fall of the Roman empire to the fall of modern-day civilizations." (We're going to assume this means every day.) Another male answered, "Constantly," but then added, "And no, I'm not entertained. I never am really." (A Gladiator reference?) A third male responded to the question: "Mainly when I see cool buildings. And when I drink wine."