Home > Television > Stream & Chill Source: Dreamworks Pictures Is Peacock's 'Those About to Die' a Remake of the Classic 'Gladiator' Film? By Katherine Stinson Jan. 19 2023, Published 10:04 p.m. ET

History tells us that gladiators would go before the Roman emperor and say, "Those about to die salute you." Now Peacock is telling their stories in the upcoming series, also titled, Those About to Die. Wait, didn't Russell Crowe star in a film about this already?

Article continues below advertisement

Is Those About to Die a television remake of the 2000 film classic Gladiator? When does Those About to Die premiere? Who's in the cast? Here's what we know.

Source: Dreamworks Pictures

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'Those About to Die' a remake of 'Gladiator'?

The subject material features the same gladiators from history, but no, Those About to Die isn't a straight up remake of Gladiator. However, it does draw from the same source material. Like Gladiator the film, Those About to Die is actually based on a nonfiction book of the same name by author Daniel Mannix. Per Deadline, the legendary Anthony Hopkins has actually signed on to play Emperor Vespasian in the upcoming historical drama.

No release date has been set yet for Those About to Die yet because well, the series hasn't even started filming. The Deadline report notes that Those About to Die is scheduled to start filming at Cinecitta Studios in Rome sometime during March 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Dreamworks Pictures

How many episodes will be in 'Those About to Die'?

Mannix's book tells the story of life in Rome during the era of gladiators. It was actually published back in 1974, but is still considered the gold standard when researching the life of gladiators and what their lives were like back in the (Roman) day.

Article continues below advertisement

The episode count for Those About to Die is unknown as of Jan. 19, 2023. However, the official synopsis for the series, per IMDb reads, "The series explores a side of Rome never before told - the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most — blood and sport." So, do we know of any other cast members joining the series yet?

Article continues below advertisement

Casting details beyond the one and only Anthony Hopkins are still being kept tightly under wraps. However, we do know the man who has been helmed to direct Those About to Die — Roland Emmerich. Peacock must have a lot of faith in Those About to Die (and not just because of Anthony, although the Oscar winner is definitely a huge plus) given that the streaming platform gave Those About to Die a straight to series order in the summer of 2022.