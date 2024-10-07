Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikToker Kennedy Shared Her Epic Amazon Quarter Fail, and the Internet Went in Hard "This made me feel better about my day." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 7 2024, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kennedyfaris

Everyone knows that moment when you do something so silly, so absolutely facepalm-worthy, that you just have to share it with the world. Or do you? Well, Tiktoker Kennedy (@kennedyfaris), hailing from San Diego, did exactly that.

Her video, titled “My ‘I’m just a girl’ moment,” has amassed 2.9 million views and shows us all that sometimes, we just need a laugh — especially when it's at our own expense.

In the now-viral TikTok, Kennedy starts by explaining what she calls her "idiot" moment. She’s dressed in all red, munching on a snack, and clearly ready to share her epic blunder. The problem?

Kennedy’s laundry machine takes quarters, and apparently, quarters are harder to find than you’d think in the digital age. Instead of heading to the nearest bank or even a convenience store, Kennedy thought, "Why not Amazon?" because, well, Amazon is the answer to just about everything these days, right?

She found what she thought was an amazing deal: 72 rolls of quarters for just $10. The math didn't quite math, but she figured Amazon was just out here making wild deals. Maybe it’s Prime Day on steroids, she must’ve thought.

Source: TikTok | @kennedyfaris

Spoiler alert: There were no quarters. When the package arrived, it was just 72 empty coin sleeves. Not the jackpot she had imagined, but hey, maybe some people collect empty rolls for ... fun?

Kennedy wrapped up the video with some good old-fashioned self-deprecation: “I don’t really know what I was thinking,” and even titled it “My parents are so proud of me.”

Source: TikTok | @kennedyfaris

The level of cringe is off the charts, but honestly, so is the relatability. Haven’t we all had that over-the-top Amazon purchase we just didn’t think through? As soon as the video dropped, the comment section came alive, turning into a comedy club with everyone eager to add their two cents (get it?).

One user wrote, "I seriously don’t understand how people survive day to day like this," while another snarked, "blonde really suits you." Tough love, but undeniably funny.

Source: TikTok | @kennedyfaris

And then, there was the practical criticism: "I'm less mad that you thought there would be quarters in it and more mad that you went to Amazon for quarters." Fair point. There are ATMs and banks literally everywhere, but let’s face it—sometimes convenience takes us down the strangest paths.

Others, however, weren’t so kind. "I refuse to believe people with this low of an IQ are walking around," commented one viewer, who seemed to miss the memo that this was all about Kennedy being brave enough to laugh at herself. But, hey, she did open herself up to all sorts of criticism by posting this, didn’t she?

Source: TikTok | @kennedyfaris

The truth is, in 2024, anything can go viral, and Kennedy’s video is a perfect example. She posted a self-deprecating video about buying empty quarter rolls, and suddenly, she’s TikTok famous. Sure, it may be for a moment of questionable decision-making, but the honesty and humor she brought to it made people laugh — and that’s really what drives a lot of viral content these days. Laughter even at the poster’s expense. Virality for virality’s sake.

According to recent data, videos related to fails—whether they’re bloopers, comedic mishaps, or just human errors—are hugely popular. In fact, this kind of content makes up about 35 percent of all viral video reach, second only to music videos, which hold the crown at 48.2 percent. People love to laugh, and when it’s at someone else’s expense, it can make it even better.

Source: TikTok | @kennedyfaris

What’s more, around 24 percent of marketers report that funny content is the most likely to go viral, emphasizing just how impactful a good laugh can be. Kennedy, in all her quarter-less glory, became part of that viral trend — because honestly, who hasn’t had a moment where they just completely missed the obvious solution?

Posting your fails for millions to see might be terrifying for some, but for others like Kennedy, it’s an opportunity to connect with an audience that’s either tired of perfection or feeling superior to her. Either way, it’s supremely clickable.

Source: TikTok | @kennedyfaris

Whether it’s quarters on Amazon or trying to figure out how to navigate the unexpected challenges of daily life, we’re all just out here doing our best. Sometimes, that best involves 72 empty coin rolls and forehead slaps. And hey, if Kennedy can turn an epic fail into 2.9 million views worth of internet fame, maybe there’s hope for the rest of us, too.