Women Are Reporting They All Woke up at the Same Time on Election Night — What Sorcery Is This? "There was just this energy shift." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 11 2024, 11:12 a.m. ET

If you are someone who is naturally drawn to the supernatural, then you're probably familiar with the concept of the witching hour. Sadly this is not going to be a love letter to the Anne Rice book of the same name. The witching hour can shift an hour or two, depending on where you are getting your lore, but for the most part, it's widely thought of as 3 a.m. Many believe this is when the veil between the living and the dead is at its thinnest.

The other side of that coin involves Christianity and the crucifixion of Jesus. Based on what is written in the Bible, scholars say he most likely died at 3 p.m. The inversion of that is of course 3 a.m., making that time the devil's hour which has been widened to include witches. This brings us to a strange phenomenon that happened on election night in 2024. Many women reported waking up at that hour in a panic. Was sorcery involved or were they just terrified of what's to come?

Tons of women woke up at 3 a.m. on election night. Where are our witches at?

Before anyone overreacts about the idea of women being connected to witchery, in this situation it's a compliment. How else does one explain why so many ladies experienced a similar situation? For example, take @heartmeggieheart on TikTok who dropped a video clad in pink sharing her experience. She woke up between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., "right as they were announcing the results of the election."

Initially, Meggie credited the despair she already felt when she went to bed, but soon realized it was more than that. "There was just this energy shift," she said. "I asked myself, 'Where am I? What world am I in?'" She went on to say that every single female friend she spoke to "that isn't a crusty, dusty Trump supporter" also did the same thing. They all described having a "weird feeling" while forcing themselves to avoid looking at their phones.

Meggie also said she had an overwhelming feeling that this was all temporary, as if they were in another timeline. Perhaps we should look for a more spiritual explanation. TikTok user @thebrittanyoleary follows a bit of a mystic path and frequently posts about manifestation or channeling messages. She shared a video addressing the 3 a.m on election night event and had some otherworldly thoughts about it.

"This is for the women who woke up between the hours of 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. the morning of the election," said Brittany. In particular, she was hoping to reach anyone who was disappointed but also felt a "wash of calmness." That sounds vaguely like what Meggie was describing. It also sounds like denial, but let's see what Brittany has to say. Brittany asked her guides for some answers and they fed her the lyrics to an Ariana Grande song: "When all is said and done, you'll believe God is a woman."

Brittany went back to bed and two days later, asked her guides for more clarification. She immediately heard the word "activation" and interpreted this to mean, "This is not a time to stay small and keep quiet." Searching for "women waking up at 3 a.m. on election night" in TikTok yields a ton of results. However, there could be a scientific explanation for this.

Waking up around 3 a.m. is actually quite common.

According to CNN, there are four stages of sleep people cycle through during the night. Once they reach the fourth, rapid eye movement, "brain activity picks up to levels that almost reach normal activity while awake." The cycle begins again after this, but many people wake between the fourth cycle ending the first beginning. This may not occur at exactly 3 a.m., but if people go to sleep around the same time every night, they will wake up at the same time as well.

What makes this worse is the inability to fall back to sleep. Dr. Michelle Drerup, director of the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Program at the Cleveland Clinic, told the outlet if you can't return to your slumber it's best to get up. You don't want to associate your bed with being awake. "Our brains are highly associative, and they can get easily conditioned so that if we stay in bed for a long time, and we’re awake, our brains start to associate the bed with wakeful activities," she explained.