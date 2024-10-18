Home > FYI Wonder Whiz Kid Adam Cohen Spotted on Rodeo Drive after Hideaway Lunch Adam Cohen founded Stic with a bold and forward-thinking idea: turning everyday vehicles into mobile billboards, allowing drivers to earn additional income. By Reese Watson Published Oct. 18 2024, 4:13 p.m. ET Source: Justin Foley/Shutterstock

Adam Cohen, the 21-year-old tech prodigy and founder of AdTech startup Stic, was spotted leaving The Hideaway, a chic lunch spot on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Cohen, known for his innovative approach to advertising, made headlines recently with Stic’s successful pre-seed funding round, raising $1.55 million at an impressive $16.8 million valuation.

Cohen’s Vision and Stic's Rise To Fame

Adam Cohen founded Stic with a bold and forward-thinking idea: turning everyday vehicles into mobile billboards, allowing drivers to earn additional income. Cohen came up with the concept while reading The Wall Street Journal, identifying a gap in the advertising industry for businesses looking to increase visibility. With his vision, Stic enables drivers to place ads on their cars, creating a win-win for both brands seeking mobile visibility and everyday drivers looking to supplement their earnings.

The startup has quickly garnered attention, securing a notable $1.55 million in a pre-seed funding round. Investors were drawn to the company's disruptive potential in the advertising industry and the growing demand for alternative income sources. The funding and $16.8 million valuation signal Stic's potential for growth and expansion within the competitive AdTech landscape.

Cohen’s Impact and the Future of AdTech:

At just 21, Cohen is not only a rising star in the world of AdTech but also a model for young entrepreneurs disrupting traditional industries. His ability to recognize untapped opportunities and turn them into scalable businesses has caught the attention of Silicon Valley and venture capitalists alike. Stic is set to revolutionize outdoor advertising, bringing dynamic, real-time ad placements to city streets through its vehicle-based platform.

Cohen's stroll down Rodeo Drive speaks to his growing influence in the business world, but it’s his vision for Stic that continues to drive conversations within the tech and marketing sectors. With this recent funding, Cohen is poised to take Stic to the next level, expanding its reach across the U.S. and potentially tapping into international markets.