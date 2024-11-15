Home > FYI WWE Icon Goldberg, Racing Legends Tony Stewart and Wife Leah Pruett Party in Las Vegas Circa Las Vegas truly seems to be the downtown destination for notable sports stars, athletes, and all the like! By Reese Watson Published Nov. 15 2024, 4:38 p.m. ET Source: Circa Las Vegas

Downtown Las Vegas, specifically Circa Resort & Casino, has become a celebrity magnet in the past few years since its grand opening in 2020. Last week was no exception to that trend! Wrestling legend Bill Goldberg returned to his favorite Vegas property while in town for the SEMA Show. He started his Sin City escapade at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where he was mobbed by hundreds of fans and took photos with them.

The WWE Hall of Famer then stopped by his go-to hangout, Circa Las Vegas. There, he filmed for an upcoming project with his close friend/producer Matthew Kutcher. Rumor has it, Goldberg’s in the process of producing and starring in his own television series called Carlectables — but you didn’t hear it from us.

While enjoying his time at Circa, he stopped by one of his favorite dining spots, Barry’s Downtown Prime. There, he was seated with four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Tony “Smoke” Stewart. The powerhouse duo ventured into the heart of the restaurant, the kitchen, where they met up with steakhouse co-owner/namesake, Chef Barry S. Dakake.

The pair were also joined by Tony’s lovely wife, and two-time NHRA World Champion, Leah Pruett. The three athletes came together for a photo op with Circa casino executive, and Goldberg’s close friend, Richard Wilk, who showed them an incredible time at the downtown property. Leah is 9 months pregnant and ready to give birth at any time.

A few days later, famous MLB hitting coach Kevin Long from the Philadelphia Phillies was seen staying at Circa with his wife and friends. Kevin is a long-time friend of owner Derek Stevens, who is a huge baseball fan, to say the least. Derek & Kevin met back when Derek owned the MLB triple A team in Las Vegas called the 51s from 2008 – 2013. Kevin is known to be the go-to coach for hitting and has two World Series Championships under his belt.

