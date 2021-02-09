Ximena Duque Has Already Set Her Newborn up With an Instagram Account

Congratulations are in order for Colombian actress Ximena Duque and her husband, Jay Adkins, who have just welcomed their second child together, Skye, on Feb. 6.

Skye is the latest addition to the Adkins Duque clan, and Ximena's third. So, who are the rest of Ximena Duque's kids ? Keep reading while we break down the gorgeous family.

Ximena Duque has just welcomed her third child, Skye.

Though Skye was expected to arrive on Feb. 14, the baby girl came into the world slightly more than a week early, something Ximena told Instagram she sensed would be the case. "What is the maternal instinct .... I had a feeling that it was going to come this weekend," she said on her Instagram Stories according to Hola!. "What's more, I said that the 7th was coming, but I was wrong [by] a day."

Skye, who is already set up with the Instagram account @skyeadkins_3, was delivered by Caesarean section after 20 hours of labor on Feb. 6. "I still can't believe how complicated it was, but I am sure of one thing and that is that it was all worth it," the mother of three wrote by way of announcement on her social media page.

Skye already has two older siblings. Luna, who is 3 years old, is the first daughter Ximena and Florida businessman Jay had together on Jan. 14, 2018. The telenovela star and Jay married in June 2017 after six months of being engaged, and their firstborn arrived seven months later.

Ximena is also the mother of 16-year-old Cristan Carabias Duque, the son she had at 19 with her then-partner, the actor and television host Christian Carabias, with whom she still gets along. "We're not very traditional and people sometimes don't understand that we get along so well," Christian told Hola! in a separate interview in May of 2020.

"But we are family," he continued. "Even the [kids'] grandma is like my mother, I speak with her every day. And I see my son enjoys it because he knows it's all done with love and care." Cristan is his mother's biggest fan, and took to Instagram to reveal his support for "the strongest person I know" on Jan. 21.

Not long before, sources close to Ximena revealed that she, her husband, and their 3-year-old, Luna, had all tested positive for COVID-19. Cristan, for his part, tested negative. But his mom had it worst of all battling the coronavirus. Hola! writes that the actress's symptoms were so intense that her doctor decided to check her into a Miami medical center in order to monitor her condition.

