Your Childhood Collection Might Be a Goldmine, Thanks to the Collectibles Boom Millennials and Gen Z, now with more disposable income than ever, are turning the things they cherished in childhood into serious assets. Published Jan. 27 2026

If you grew up obsessively collecting Pokémon cards, old action figures, baseball cards, or the latest pop-culture merch, good news… that shoebox of treasures in your closet might be more than sentimental. It could be part of one of the most exciting economic surges of the decade.

A $100 Billion Market On the Rise

According to CNBC, the global collectibles market has surged into the mainstream, now valued at roughly $100 billion and projected to continue growing at an impressive clip — around 6% annually through the next few years. This boom is powered largely by trading cards and memorabilia, with platforms like eBay reporting 11 straight quarters of accelerating trading card sales and interest skyrocketing across categories from Pokémon to LEGO and Hot Wheels.

But this isn’t just hobbyist chatter. Industry analysts confirm that the broader collectibles ecosystem (spanning rare coins, vintage toys, comics, sports memorabilia, and more) is a major economic force. Recent market research shows the global collectibles industry was worth hundreds of billions in 2024 and is forecast to keep expanding steadily into the next decade as both investors and nostalgia-driven buyers re-evaluate what “value” means.

Why Now? Millennials, Nostalgia & Alternative Assets

So why are childhood treasures suddenly big business? For many collectors, it’s a perfect storm of nostalgia, investment potential, and digital access. Millennials and Gen Z, now with more disposable income than ever, are turning the things they cherished in childhood into serious assets. Sports cards, once a niche pastime, are now traded like stocks, with some high-end cards selling for millions.

Collectors are no longer trading strictly for personal joy; they’re treating these items as alternative investments.. tangible, emotional, and often appreciating in value in ways traditional markets don’t. The result is a cultural shift: childhood collectibles aren’t dust-gathering relics but potential retirement cushions.

The Power of Marketplaces in the Digital Age

A big reason this boom has gone mainstream is technology. Online marketplaces have torn down barriers that once kept collectibles confined to niche hobby shops and local auctions. Today, anyone with an internet connection can instantaneously connect with buyers or sellers around the globe, explore price histories, and even learn how to evaluate condition and rarity with tools that didn’t exist a decade ago.

One such emerging platform carving its own niche in this space is The Authority, a new ecommerce marketplace tailored specifically for collectibles. Designed for both seasoned collectors and curious newcomers, The Authority blends marketplace functionality with educational insights to help users confidently buy and sell prized possessions.

The process is pretty simple, according to the website, you can simply send a box of random collectibles and they have the ability to identify, authenticate, image, and encapsulate them for a small fee. They will even store them in a secure vault.

