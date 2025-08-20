YouTuber Kirsten Too Sweet Surprises Fans in Blistering Fast Drag Race “I’m a racer. I’m a racer. That’s crazy.” By Distractify Staff Published Aug. 20 2025, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Kirsten Too Sweet

Kirsten Too Sweet, the YouTuber and lifestyle influencer known for her candid personality and openness about living with Type 1 diabetes, surprised fans this weekend by trading the camera for the drag strip, and walking away with a personal best of 10.5 seconds in her first-ever quarter-mile race.

Kirsten, 24, documented the entire experience for her channel, from grabbing her “race fuel” Starbucks early Sunday morning to nervously rolling up to the track. “I’ve literally never done that in my life,” she told viewers before her run. “But I know how to drive a car, and that’s all that matters, right?”

The influencer revealed she was racing a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, an all-electric performance car capable of blistering speeds at at Orlando Speedworld. “It’s electric and it’s fast, that’s for sure. I’m definitely a little nervous,” she said ahead of her first heat.

That nervous energy quickly turned into adrenaline when the lights went green. “Oh my god, I’m smoking this guy,” she shouted during her first run. “I won. I smoked that guy. I’m literally going to throw up. That was insane.”

Despite never racing before, Kirsten managed four full runs at the track, two in the 11-second range and two in the 10s. On her best attempt, she clocked in at 10.5 seconds, a time that puts her in competition with some of the fastest street-legal electric cars on the track.

“I’m definitely the fastest street car in terms of gear today. Wow. A 10 freaking five,” she said, still shaking from excitement. “I’m a racer. I’m a racer. That’s crazy.”

Fans of Kirsten, who has built her brand around authenticity and relatability, were quick to flood her comments with support. Many noted her willingness to push herself outside her comfort zone, a theme she’s often touched on when discussing her health journey.

"I was nervous, honestly. Like, I would have been kind of okay if I didn’t come,” she admitted after finishing her final run. “But I still went through and luckily I got to do four runs. Listen, I’ve never raced. I’ve never done a quarter mile in my life. So when you have a good car, it all works out.”