Swedish Pop Star Zara Larsson Said That She and Her Parents Did "Lots of Family Therapy" Zara said that her dad has changed a lot since she was a kid. By Risa Weber Published Feb. 25 2026, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @agnethalarsson

Swedish singer Zara Larsson (behind the hits "Lush Life" and "Never Forget You") won Sweden's version of America's Got Talent, Talang Sverige, at only 10 years old. Her success propelled her into a record deal, and she's since released five albums: "1," "So Good," "Poster Girl," "Venus," and "Midnight Sun."

Zara's parents no doubt played a large part in her success, and Zara has shared a bit about her family dynamic in different interviews. Here's what we know about her parents.

Zara Larsson's parents went to family therapy with the singer when she was young.

On an episode of Great Company Podcast, Zara said that her family did a lot of therapy when she was young because she was a wild child and didn't listen to anyone. "I just did whatever I wanted to do," she said. In the same interview, she talked about her relationship with her dad and how it's changed over the years.

Zara's dad was a military officer.

Zara said that her dad, Anders Larsson, was an officer in the military, which meant that he was often away from home "on a mission." "He's very disciplined," she said.

She also said that her dad has changed over time. He's no longer away all the time, and he's gotten more sentimental. "He's definitely, like, a different man today than he was growing up," she shared. "It's cute to see him like, 'Love you' ... I'm like, 'That's crazy,'" Zara added. He watches all of Zara's performances online, according to The Times of India.

In an interview with the BBC, she shared more about her dad's personality, saying, "He's great, and he's funny. You can ask him whatever, and he always has the answer. Even if he doesn't, he will never admit it." Zara said that she and her dad have a lot of debates and discussions, and he's the reason she's "interested in everything." She told the outlet that her dad wants to study again to be a professor in war science.

Zara's mom was a big support for her growing up.

Zara's mom, Agnetha Larsson, is a medical assistant. She had a difficult delivery when she gave birth to Zara. Zara got tangled in the umbilical cord and wasn't able to breathe. Thankfully, everything turned out okay despite the stressful ordeal. Agnetha is clearly proud of Zara and her family, often posting photos of them on her Instagram page.

In an interview with Fearne Cotton for "Happy Place," Zara credited her mom with much of her well-being and success. "I have been so well taken care of. And I think it's because my mom was always with me, up until like 20, probably," she said. Zara explained that if she were doing the same interview at age 14, her mom would be just a few feet away from her.