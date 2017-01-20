17 Of The Best Tweets From President Donald Trump's Inauguration

the only good moment of this inauguration is michelle jim-facing the camera like "why did she give me this box" pic.twitter.com/WoGAWfKS0l

Because we appear to be living in an alternative reality where dreadful things you thought were impossible can happen. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/nxG0m7nDC1

Overheard on Twitter from a follower regarding Trump Swearing-in: "All I have to say is, 'Jesus take the wheel'...and I'm an atheist." 🙏🏻

Right now in this moment Obama is president and Pence is vice president. It's like wife swap.

I, Michael Richard Pence, do solemnly swear that I will never be as cool as Joe Biden and may be the most boring Vice President ever pic.twitter.com/8ZM52KX8u0

Trump Inauguration Day 6 AM. It's already started raining outside my house but so far just water. The locusts will no doubt arrive by dawn.

I'm not performing at the inauguration and it was an honor just to NOT be asked.

Donald Trump’s inauguration is expected to be the most costly in US history. And that’s not even factoring in the money.

At least Maryland knows what's up Donald Trump... #inaugurationdaypic.twitter.com/UoMu2y4V67

Well, that was certainly something, wasn’t it? Whether it was Michelle Obama giving the perfect side eye when Melania Trump gave her a gift, or the strange dress that Kellyanne Conway decided to wear to the event. This inauguration will definitely go down as one of the most interesting in history.