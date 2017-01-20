17 Of The Best Tweets From President Donald Trump's Inauguration

17 Of The Best Tweets From President Donald Trump's InaugurationBy Mark Pygas
Well, it finally happened. Donald Trump is now the 45th President of the United States. But as you might expect, people didn’t really seem to agree on whether that’s good or bad. Thousands of protesters are marching in cities across the country, and boycotting the event altogether. Which has led to some pretty hilarious tweets…
1. This Michelle Obama face.
the only good moment of this inauguration is michelle jim-facing the camera like "why did she give me this box" pic.twitter.com/WoGAWfKS0l— jomny sun (@jonnysun) January 20, 2017
2. This tie-in to "Harry Potter."
Because we appear to be living in an alternative reality where dreadful things you thought were impossible can happen. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/nxG0m7nDC1— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 20, 2017
3. This reference to an infamous "Friends" episode.
"Please repeat after me. I, Donald J Trump..."— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) January 20, 2017
"I, Rachel..."
[crowd gasps]
4. This hilariously tragic comparison.
Kellyanne Conway dressed as the era Trump wants to take America back to. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Vrmc1Bq3Nz— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 20, 2017
5. This emotion-filled GIF of Michelle Obama.
I feel you, Michelle. #inauguration pic.twitter.com/jHxsdIl1y1— Jörgen Camrath (@uniwave) January 20, 2017
6. This surprising declaration from an atheist.
Overheard on Twitter from a follower regarding Trump Swearing-in:— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 20, 2017
"All I have to say is, 'Jesus take the wheel'...and I'm an atheist." 🙏🏻
7. This name-drop of a trashy reality show.
Right now in this moment Obama is president and Pence is vice president. It's like wife swap.— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 20, 2017
8. This screenshot of Hillary's terrified face.
“DAMMIT BILL YOU SAID WE WERE GOING TO BRUNCH" pic.twitter.com/ueJSfDZaSV— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 20, 2017
9. This perfectly placed "Harry Potter" reference.
Melania Trump look like she gunna go try and win the tri-wizard tournament pic.twitter.com/NQ8XaCibVq— Bradley (@bradley_fox) January 20, 2017
10. This change of rhetoric, which actually seems to work better.
I, Michael Richard Pence, do solemnly swear that I will never be as cool as Joe Biden and may be the most boring Vice President ever pic.twitter.com/8ZM52KX8u0— Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) January 20, 2017
11. This comparison that every parent will relate to.
Trump is fidgeting like a small child bored in church. Hopefully Pence remembered the Ziploc of Cheerios!— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 20, 2017
12. This GIF of Hillary Clinton dying a little inside.
Same. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/nyWLIOm2nm— Mandy Stadtmiller (@mandystadt) January 20, 2017
13. This very astute Biblical reference.
Trump Inauguration Day 6 AM. It's already started raining outside my house but so far just water. The locusts will no doubt arrive by dawn.— OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 20, 2017
14. This clever play on award show lingo.
I'm not performing at the inauguration and it was an honor just to NOT be asked.— George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) January 19, 2017
15. This sad reality.
Donald Trump’s inauguration is expected to be the most costly in US history. And that’s not even factoring in the money.— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) January 19, 2017
16. This yawn-inducing GIF.
We feel ya, Barron #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/MkmAXywDbX— Mashable (@mashable) January 20, 2017
At least Maryland knows what's up Donald Trump... #inaugurationdaypic.twitter.com/UoMu2y4V67
— Common White Girl (@CommonWhiteGrls) January 20, 2017
Well, that was certainly something, wasn’t it? Whether it was Michelle Obama giving the perfect side eye when Melania Trump gave her a gift, or the strange dress that Kellyanne Conway decided to wear to the event. This inauguration will definitely go down as one of the most interesting in history.