It's Official: Steve Bannon Has Been Removed From The National Security Council

Following his role in Donald Trump's successful presidential election, Stephen Bannon, former executive chair of Breitbart, was given the role of White House Chief Strategist. And it's fair to say that people were rightfully concerned that the leader of the alt-right, who was taken to court by his ex-wife on charges of domestic violence and accusations of anti-antisemitism, could be given such a powerful position.

Even more shocking was President Donald Trump's decision to add Bannon to the National Security Council, a role for which he had no experience whatsoever. Many others were concerned that issues of national security could make their way back to Breitbart.

But now, he's out. Bloomberg, CNN, and a host of other publications are reporting that Bannon has been removed from the National Security Council following a reshuffling by President Donald Trump.

The role of Trump's Homeland Security Adviser, Tom Bossert, was also downgraded. While National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster was given more of a role in setting the agenda for meetings.

The national intelligence director, Dan Coats, and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, have again been made "regular attendees."

A White House official told Bloomberg that Bannon was placed on the security council to monitor Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and never attended a meeting. They added that with McMaster in charge, he's no longer needed.

Twitter users were pretty happy about the decision.

This is the first time Bannon has been removed from something that wasn't an airport bar pic.twitter.com/MQCrwrTBk9 — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) April 5, 2017

Congratulations to Steve Bannon on graduating from NSC in record time. Take a gap year, buddy. Take four. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 5, 2017

For health reasons, the chair Steve Bannon sat in has also been removed from the National Security Council — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 5, 2017

I have removed Steve Bannon from Russia's US national security council. — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) April 5, 2017

@aawayne @nadabakos @JenniferJJacobs Now we just need to get him out of the White House. — Ant Man Bee (@argonnoodle) April 5, 2017

@aawayne @nadabakos @JenniferJJacobs I'd say this is good news, but knowing Trump, he'll just put Kushner on as well. — Geostomp X (@GeostompX) April 5, 2017

@aawayne @JenniferJJacobs Steve Bannon has officially dissolved the national security council and has formed a new group: the legion of doom — C-SPAM (@c__spam) April 5, 2017

@business Yeah... finally some news from @POTUS I am happy about... conspiracy theory touting lunatic nolonger involved w/ National Security — Christopher Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) April 5, 2017

Bannon actually quit so he could spend more time blaming Jews for stuff and attending cross burnings. https://t.co/PpXtm7V7Ft — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 5, 2017

Live footage of Steve Bannon leaving the National Security Council pic.twitter.com/39H42reAoC — Nick Ross (@NickBossRoss) April 5, 2017

Steve Bannon to return to creek from whence he was dredged. — shut up, mike (@shutupmikeginn) April 5, 2017

A little good news for once: Barry Manilow no longer has NSC clearance and Steve Bannon's come out as gay. I applaud them both. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 5, 2017

Steve Bannon removed from the National Security Council and returned to the Rancor Pit. #FIREBANNON pic.twitter.com/XQ3CgnL5bf — Mike Denison (@mikd33) April 5, 2017

Steve Bannon has left the NSC to spend more time with his liquor — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) April 5, 2017