Twitter Is Wishing Barack Obama A Happy Birthday And It's Too Sweet

Since leaving the White House in January, President Obama has enjoyed a few well needed vacations and hung out with the likes of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But today, he's probably enjoying a slice of cake.
Friday is President Obama's 56th birthday, and Twitter users flocked to wish him a good day. People from all over the world sent Obama their well-wishes, from his former vice president, Joe Biden, to celebs like Zendaya to his own wife Michelle Obama.
(WARNING: You are definitely going to need some tissues). "Your service has been a great gift to the country, and your friendship and brotherhood are a great gift to me. Happy birthday," Joe tweeted along with a photo of the BFFs laughing together.
"Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama — we love you so much," Michelle wrote, sharing a throwback pic of Obama with his daughters Sasha and Malia blowing out the candles on a birthday cake. Seriously, these tweets just make us miss Obama even more.
Of course, Michelle Obama was one of the first to wish her husband a happy birthday.
Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama -- we love you so much! pic.twitter.com/3WrcGiKgz1— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 4, 2017
And former Vice President Joe Biden was quick to follow, because they have a bromance that will never be broken.
Your service has been a great gift to the country, and your friendship and brotherhood are a great gift to me. Happy birthday, @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/1uSEkU01k9— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2017
Senators and other politicians were also quick to offer their well wishes.
Happy birthday, President Obama! Thank you for all you’ve done for our country. pic.twitter.com/HIk2iSJNkc— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 4, 2017
Happy 56th birthday to President Obama! #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/gpmamkIPmj— Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) August 4, 2017
Happy Birthday @BarackObama. We miss you! 🙏🏾— Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) August 4, 2017
As were those who worked with the president.
Happy 56th to the main man. Through it all, smiling. #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/ODMKiJHJLi— Joshua DuBois (@joshuadubois) August 4, 2017
And some celebrities.
Happy birthday to the flyest to ever do it👏🏽✊🏽 #ObamaDay @barackobama pic.twitter.com/iIkyuyhRzw— Zendaya (@Zendaya) August 4, 2017
Happy 56th Birthday to the current president of the United Sates @BarackObama. #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/RYFu2v8eDW— X (@XLNB) August 4, 2017
But most people just seem to miss the president and his achievements.
The 1st time, rainbow WH, signing EO protecting LGBTQ+ workers, Medal of Freedom #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/NV1gkk4xQW— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) August 4, 2017
Happy birthday to the man, @BarackObama! We miss you in the White House, sir! Thank you for everything.— Keith Powers (@KeithTPowers) August 4, 2017
Happy birthday, President Obama!— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 4, 2017
Because of you, millions of Americans have lived to see birthdays they never thought they would. #ObamaDay
Happy Birthday ,@BarackObama 🎉 The former president turns 56 today! pic.twitter.com/DjdyPY0Taq— NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) August 4, 2017
A man of grace. A man of integrity. A man of class. A man of intelligence. A Leader. Happy birthday President @BarackObama! 🙏 🇺🇸 #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/AjEsmxRsxS— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 4, 2017
Others used it as an opportunity to remind us how cool President Obama was.
Happy 56th birthday President Obama 🎂 🎉 #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/vvN1ZWTIhp— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 4, 2017
Happy birthday @BarackObama 💯#ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/xIsQ50Anpf— Complex (@Complex) August 4, 2017
Happy 56th @BarackObama. We miss you so much, it hurts. Be happy and healthy, my forever great great GREAT president. #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/T4M7aA3C2B— BWD 🤢 (@IrisRimon) August 4, 2017
Happy birthday, Mr. President.
Happy 56th Birthday Barack Obama! #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/x5yxgkk7C4— DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) August 4, 2017
Happy birthday, Mr. President.#ObamaDay— andy lassner (@andylassner) August 4, 2017
Happy birthday to a husband, father, role model, icon - and best president ever, @BarackObama.— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 4, 2017
We need you. #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/E3IfUGoNE1
Happy Birthday, President @BarackObama. You are one of the smartest and most courteous guys around. #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/MRX5ZZB1NR— @kim (@kim) August 4, 2017
A reminder of the greatest barbershop painting of all time #obamaday pic.twitter.com/eTEzJR0YVW— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) August 4, 2017
On #ObamaDay (a.k.a. @BarackObama's bday), let us remember when we a president who respected women and girls https://t.co/UyFjk1fCT8 pic.twitter.com/9niNjPU4Uc— Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) August 4, 2017