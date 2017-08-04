Twitter Is Wishing Barack Obama A Happy Birthday And It's Too Sweet

Since leaving the White House in January, President Obama has enjoyed a few well needed vacations and hung out with the likes of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But today, he's probably enjoying a slice of cake.

Friday is President Obama's 56th birthday, and Twitter users flocked to wish him a good day. People from all over the world sent Obama their well-wishes, from his former vice president, Joe Biden, to celebs like Zendaya to his own wife Michelle Obama.

(WARNING: You are definitely going to need some tissues). "Your service has been a great gift to the country, and your friendship and brotherhood are a great gift to me. Happy birthday," Joe tweeted along with a photo of the BFFs laughing together.

"Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama — we love you so much," Michelle wrote, sharing a throwback pic of Obama with his daughters Sasha and Malia blowing out the candles on a birthday cake. Seriously, these tweets just make us miss Obama even more.