Twitter Is Wishing Barack Obama A Happy Birthday And It's Too Sweet

Since leaving the White House in January, President Obama has enjoyed a few well needed vacations and hung out with the likes of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But today, he's probably enjoying a slice of cake. 

Friday is President Obama's 56th birthday, and Twitter users flocked to wish him a good day. People from all over the world sent Obama their well-wishes, from his former vice president, Joe Biden, to celebs like Zendaya to his own wife Michelle Obama. 

(WARNING: You are definitely going to need some tissues). "Your service has been a great gift to the country, and your friendship and brotherhood are a great gift to me. Happy birthday," Joe tweeted along with a photo of the BFFs laughing together. 

"Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama — we love you so much," Michelle wrote, sharing a throwback pic of Obama with his daughters Sasha and Malia blowing out the candles on a birthday cake. Seriously, these tweets just make us miss Obama even more. 

Of course, Michelle Obama was one of the first to wish her husband a happy birthday.

And former Vice President Joe Biden was quick to follow, because they have a bromance that will never be broken.

Senators and other politicians were also quick to offer their well wishes.

As were those who worked with the president.

And some celebrities.

But most people just seem to miss the president and his achievements.

Others used it as an opportunity to remind us how cool President Obama was.

Happy birthday, Mr. President.

