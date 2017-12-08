Female WWE Wrestlers Just Made World History In Dubai--And People Are Cheering

UpRoxx reports that the women had to change up their outfits to wrestle, as they usually show quite a bit of skin. The UAE has very strict modesty mandates, and revealing too much skin can end up in severe fines or jailing. Nonetheless, they were psyched for the opportunity and celebrated the breakthrough on social media, showing off their new looks.

One person explained the significance of the day on Instagram, writing "Tonight at the WWE live event in Abu Dhabi, history was made. It is the first event in that country to host the first ever women’s wrestling match. It was Alexa Bliss defending her Women’s Championship against “The Boss” Sasha Banks. They were covered up in special gear due to the culture over there but they still looked badass with this special gear. Salsa looked like a power ranger (or like MVP. LOL) and I grew up a with the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, so I dig It. Anyway, it’s a huge moment for both women and seeing Banks break down in tears about it reminded me of why she’s my favourite women’s wrestler. I’m sure Alexa Bliss feels the same way and hopefully we’ll get her thoughts on it too in an interview. I wasn’t going to post today but I couldn’t help but share this piece of history featuring two of the most popular superstars of the modern era. If the women’s revolution felt like it slowed down...it hasn’t. On this day history was made. Bless. 🙏🏼💜"