Source: Getty Images

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Is Reportedly Dating Ryan Cabrera — Didn’t See That One Coming

By

It’s not uncommon for famous people to date other famous people, but we have to admit we didn’t see this particular matchup coming. Rumors are going around that WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is dating the musician Ryan Cabrera. Is there any truth to the rumors? Well, it certainly seems like it... 

Is Alexa Bliss dating Ryan Cabrera?

According to TMZ, Alexa is dating Ryan Cabrera. In real life. This is not a work, people. Apparently, Alexa and Ryan first met back in October at the FOX premiere of Smackdown that took place in Los Angeles. Ryan is friends with The Miz, so the two presumably met backstage.