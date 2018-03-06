Fifth Grader Roasts Teacher Who Sent Her To Summer School In Viral Letter

Kids can be absolutely brutal when they want to be. Just look at the kids who wrote a scathing letter to his teacher over "lies" they taught the class about Christopher Columbus. And now, another teacher is getting roasted by a child who didn't much like their class.

Twitter user @TheAyannaShow took to social media to share a letter which was apparently written by an unknown fifth grade child to the teacher who allegedly made them attend summer school, and it's well worth a read.

The letter reads:

"Dr Ms. Leone, This is going to be the last time I see you. (I hope) But I just want you to know that I really don't like you at all. And you should know why. Once upon a time I did like you but that was a long time ago. Matter of fact ages ago"

"Now I hate you and I mean every word of it. I was really smart when I came into 5th grade but you made me a total dumb ass and you know it. You only put me in summer school on purpose cause either you just don't like me for whatever reason or you just have something against me."

"You know how I know your so stupid because when you told me and Kalija that we were on the list for summer school but she didn't even get a paper. What type of [expletive] is that? Only a [expletive] does that. And then you act like if your smart and professional when your stupid and dumb."

"That's why none in fifth grade liked you cause your so annoying. Your a unintelligent, unprofessional, uneducated, special educated narsasits [sic]. And all you do is bother people and give them summer school to make them feel like [expletive]."

"There were other kids in your class who were stupid and never did work and you didn't say [expletive] just just kept your skinny ass lips shut with your fat ass body. I hate you so much. And you need to know that. I was actually thinking about smaking [sic] the living [expletive] out of you since actions do more than words but in this case that's not it."

"So I decided to come back at you the smart way. To show you that I am way smarter than you think." Sincrely no guienly [sic] is the student that hates you."

Well, she wasn't very happy about having to go to summer school. Unsurprisingly, the letter lead to some mixed reactions on social media. Some seemed to think she had a bright future ahead of her.

Others couldn't hold back the tears of laughter.

