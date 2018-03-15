Toys 'R' Us Is Closing Up Shop And The Internet Is Not Taking The News Well

As a kid, I don't think there was a store I loved visiting more than Toys 'R' Us.

Now before I start waxing on poetically about visiting a retail institution whose sole purpose was to perpetuate the notion that I needed things to be happy and separate my parents from their money as a result, I want to say that I get all that. I understand it. But what I also understand is that I loved being there. I didn't even expect to go home with any toys most of the time.

In fact, some of my best memories of the place have nothing to do with bringing home toys themselves, but refusing to go in the car when my mom said it's time to leave, playing hide-and-seek in the aisles. Even when I wasn't in the store, but waiting at home patiently for my older brother to return from a Toys 'R' Us with my dad. I thought he was getting a Super Nintendo, but no, he opted for a Sega Genesis instead. I lived the lie of enjoying that console, pretending to prefer it over SNES for years, but deep down inside, I knew the truth. I didn't blame Toys 'R' Us for his failing as an older brother, I blamed him, because Toys 'R' Us could do no wrong.

Turns out I'm not the only one getting all nostalgic about old Toys 'R' Us experiences. After the retailer announced it's closing up shop for good, people are flocking to social media to share their best times at the Geoffrey the Giraffe's stomping grounds.

Whether it was less-than-stellar "celebrity" appearances...

My fondest memory of Toys"R"Us is from 1980 when my dad took me to the local store, on a Saturday morning, so I could stand in line for 8 hours to shake hands with a guy dressed up in a shitty Chewbacca costume.#ToysRUs #StarWars #memories #PreCosplay #80s — John E.L. Tenney (@JohnELTenney) March 15, 2018

...or just wandering the aisles in wonderment, people were getting misty-eyed.

Some amazing happy memories as a kid going to #ToysRUs



It's where I learned the value of money. Saved up, bought an Atari 2600.



Sad to see it fade away.... not sad that I found this GIF however pic.twitter.com/jVq8hUAR4I — Jeff Dwoskin - Hashtag Roundup (@bigmacher) March 14, 2018

Great to have big Toy stores while it lasted.

The new generation of kids will never know the experience of wandering that much retail space dedicated to fun. #ToysRUs pic.twitter.com/o5tlUjfTIN — Dan Veesenmeyer (@dveese) March 14, 2018

I will always be a #ToysRUs kid. It was my favorite place to shop as a kid when I had birthday money lol. This is so sad 😖 — Dante D'Angelo (@itsdantedangelo) March 15, 2018

God these ones hit me hard.

TAKING THOSE BIG TICKETS TO THE BACK COUNTER AT #TOYSRUS AND HAVING THE MAN RETURN WITH A BRAND NEW SNES / GENESIS GAME WAS AN UNPARALLELED CHILDHOOD MEMORY I WISH EVERYONE COULD EXPERIENCE JUST ONCE. pic.twitter.com/Y2IWklxgSd — AMID EVIL OUT NOW! (@DaveOshry) March 14, 2018

Even when they're all gone, I'll always be a #ToysRUs kid.... — Weretoons (@weretoons) March 12, 2018

They say in the future we'll have flying cars, now we have to do our christmas shopping in Walgreens. #ToysRUs #anotherdayinamerica pic.twitter.com/FPm2rM3V8V — Chris Gismondi (@FactsByFubs) March 14, 2018

If you've been to one recently, you might have had a similar, desolate experience as this one Twitter user.

What is happening to #ToysRUs today is extremely sad to hear, and as when I walked around one earlier today, it felt like a dying retailer with hardly anyone walking around(customers or employees) pic.twitter.com/6LdLg3uXkE — David Riley (@ThenWoReviewer) March 14, 2018

Remember this old ad?

I DON'T WANNA GROW UP!

I DON'T WANNA GROW UP!

I DON'T WANNA GROW UP!

I DON'T WANNA GROW UP!

I DON'T WANNA GROW UP!

So long, #ToysRUs... pic.twitter.com/QMnbvcHRKB — Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) March 14, 2018

People are making new memories while they still can, too.

With #ToysRUs closing, this is my last chance to do this pic.twitter.com/eRFpKzq8NP — Sad Kylo Ren (@KyloIsSad) March 14, 2018

A gift for my boss. Hopefully this will put a smile on some faces in the upcoming days #toysrus #toysruskidsneverdie pic.twitter.com/FSk9Gf3GWg — Taffy 🍬 (@catastrotaffy) March 9, 2018

While others are just thankful for the ones they have.

Some are looking at the bright side.

My daughters are 13, 14, 18 and 22. It would have been much more helpful to me if #ToysRUs had closed ten years ago. — Lance Burson (@lanceburson) March 14, 2018

When I saw the trend on Twitter.

#ToysRUs pic.twitter.com/oH9GCY00a9 — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) March 14, 2018

Some people are blaming the rise of tablet and smartphone obsession for the next generation's inability to play with toys.

As a teacher I can tell you that because of electronics, kids don’t know HOW to play with toys. You take them to a playground and the don’t know what to do. Don’t know how to swing or kick a ball. Just stare into screens. #sad #ToysRUs — Ms. Brittany (@MsBrittanyMusic) March 9, 2018

Even celebrities are tweeting about the store closing, sad that their kids won't be able to happily run through the aisles.

Not going to lie. This makes me truly sad. Working on a project right now about the Toy industry and the power and pull that #ToysRUs had was incredible. It’s so hard to imagine that my kids won’t be able to go into one of these stores and pick out toys again. https://t.co/08GvzZJt9F — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 14, 2018

Remember the old Toys 'R' Us magazines you'd get in the mail?

We’ll miss you #ToysRUs. Even though you charged too much. #ToysRUs closing pic.twitter.com/Z5rlv5xgsW — Mother to Earth (@MotherToEarthMV) March 15, 2018

But, as people pointed out, shopping at Toys 'R' Us wasn't exactly cheap.

I've been to a #ToysRUs only a few times. It was nothing magical for me. No neat displays, nothing to really "wow" anyone. To me, it just always came off as a more bloated version of the Walmart toy section. Prices weren't competitive. They severely lacked passion to sell toys. — Chadtronic (@Chadtronic) March 15, 2018

#ToysRUs is closing & people are sharing their fond shopping memories & I’m like “who are all these rich people?!” I went maybe twice in my life & wasn’t allowed to get anything. — Lily Gonzalez (@LovelyLilitz) March 9, 2018

I see a lot of people blaming the closing of @ToysRUs on digital sales and online buying. I'm sure that's a part of it. A bigger part is the fact that they always have VERY little stock of things AND they're ALWAYS overpriced compared to other brick and mortar stores. #ToysRUs — Paul Reinhart (@optibotimus) March 14, 2018

That doesn't mean that people still don't remember it fondly.

It might sound corny but I'm going to miss #ToysRUs. As a kid my parents bought me here all the time and even as an adult I'd visit once in a while just to remember the memories of buying things and spending time with family. Sad to see it go. — BladeNinja (@BladeNinja009) March 14, 2018

And want to lament the retailer properly:

Oh no... 😭 @ToysRUs is closing all of their stores. So, I thought it'd be appropriate to put their jingle in a minor key: https://t.co/anQ7quZ8za #ToysRUs #RIPToysRUs — Chase Holfelder (@chaseholfelder) March 14, 2018

Some of the best memories in my life were from #ToysRUs . Sad to see them close. Even more sad to know my future kids won’t be able to have the joy of running down the aisles with a pocket full of cash and dreams — James Anthony (@JamesMeetsFame) March 15, 2018

Ya'll they are closing all Toys R Us stores, sad times to be alive! I remember going there as kid and having a field day. It's so sad to see that kids and future kids won't get that opportunity anymore. #ToysRUs — Sesime (@SesimeTweets) March 10, 2018

I’m sad that #ToysRUs is closing down, I grew up singing I don’t want to grow up, really sad for all the people impacted by this. I grew up poor and I remember tearing up the first time I went into one. I had never seen so many toys in my life as a little kid. — Adam Larson (@adamwlarson) March 14, 2018

Aw, sucks to hear about #ToysRUs closing down. I got a select few of my favorite DBZ and Spider-Man action figures there as a kid. Sad to know future generations won't have a dedicated place like that to visit or browse around in. That was always my favorite part. — Chris Ray Gun (@ChrisRGun) March 15, 2018

This one sums up the feeling perfectly.