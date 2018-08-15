Sorry, These 'Pretty Little Mamas' Are Taken!

If you think these Pretty Little Mamas are brining the drama, you haven't met their significant others! We have a feeling the boyfriends and husbands of the stars of the new MTV series will be stealing the spotlight on more than one occasion, and TBH, we're not mad about it.

At the center of all the drama is of course Nicole Pleskow, the unofficial girl squad leader, and her boyfriend Michael — who wastes no time in getting on her friends' bad side. Nicole also compares him to Justin Bieber, so there's that to look forward to. However, only time will tell if their relationship makes it to the season finale.

However, she's not the only one with relationship drama. Her co-stars and BFFs Alyssa Abrenica, Cheyenne Latu, Nikki Elise, and Chandlar all have struggles of their own when it comes to co-parenting, marriage, and pregnancy. So, who are the guys behind the Pretty Little Mamas?

Source: Instagram

Alyssa's fiancé, Brandon Myers Alyssa and Brandon are about to take their relationship to the next level. The couple is set to tie the knot, and we have a feeling their 4-year-old son Kayden will be front and center at the ceremony. "Extremely proud to say my beautiful fiancée is now an RN. I couldn’t be more happy for you babe," Brandon recently gushed on Instagram. "These last few years were very tough but you persevered to your goals. I love you and I am very excited for this next chapter of your life to begin. Now go kick some a--." Instagram: @bmagicalflow

Source: Instagram

Nikki's boyfriend, Ryan DeVerse Nikki rarely posts photo of her boyfriend Ryan on Instagram — and it seems her growing popularity on the social media platform could be why. There is no denying the couple are head over heels for their daughter Alaia, 2. Unfortunately, Ryan's Instagram is set to private ahead of the premiere. Instagram: @ryn_d

Source: Instagram

Cheyenne and Teli Latu The only married couple on the show, Cheyenne and Teli are the proud parents of Kiele, 2, and King, 18 months. However, Teli's struggle to keep a job is putting a strain on their marriage — not to mention the fact that they still live with Chey's dad. Instagram: @_telidaddy

Source: Instagram

Chandlar's boyfriend, Aaron Carr Chandlar is currently dating her boyfriend and second baby daddy, Aaron. According to her MTV bio, the couple, who recently welcomed son Jaxton together, struggled with Aaron's drug addiction during filming. The father of her oldest daughter Aubrey is her ex-boyfriend, who was paralyzed following a BMX accident. Aaron's Instagram page is also set to private. Instagram: @acarrzle07

Source: YouTube

Are Nicole and Michael still together? In a trailer for Pretty Little Mamas, Nicole's boyfriend steals the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. "I finally have a boyfriend and he walks in like Justin Bieber," Nicole complains in the clip. "Why are you embarrassing me right now?" And while she insists she has found the one, her friends don't agree. So, are they still a couple now? Well, judging from Nicole's Michael-free Instagram page, we have a feeling she is just focusing on grad school and her daughter Noelle at the moment.