Meet the Cast of Your Next Obsession 'Pretty Little Mamas' — and Their Adorable Kids!

If you love Teen Mom but are still having The Hills withdrawals — you're in luck. MTV's latest series (and your next obsession) provides the perfect blend of young moms and California living. Pretty Little Mamas follows the lives of five 20-something moms — who also just happen to be best friends — as they raise their equally pretty kids in San Diego.

"We live the best life," cast member and girl squad leader Nicole says in the trailer for the show. "High fashion, cute boys, and the hottest parties. Oh yeah, and we’re amazing moms." However, it's not all glitz and glam for these mamas. Nicole is struggling to balance her life as a single mom with her party-hopping boyfriend, Alyssa is dealing with her mom's failing health, and Cheyenne's husband can't seem to keep a job. But what would a reality show be without a little bit of drama?

Keep reading below for everything you need to know about the mamas and how to follow them on Instagram — before they blow up!

Source: Instagram

Nicole Pleskow, 24 Along with being a mom to 5-year-old daughter Noelle, Nicole is also a graduate student. Luckily, she has the support of her parents (who she lives with) and her full-time nanny. Oh, and did we mention that she has a boyfriend named Michael? However, is seems he is having a hard time winning over her friends due to his party-boy persona. Instagram: @nicolepleskow

Source: Instagram

Chandlar, 25 After being "exiled" for three years, Chandlar has found her way back into Nicole's good graces. Feuds aside, Chandlar is a mother-of-two. She has a daughter named Aubrey with her ex-boyfriend, who was paralyzed following a BMX accident, and she recently welcomed a baby boy named Jaxton, 1, with her current boyfriend Aaron. The series will follow Chandlar during her second pregnancy — and as she struggles with Aaron's drug addiction. Instagram: @instachangram



Source: Instagram

Nicole "Nikki" Elise, 24 Nikki moved to San Diego from Singapore for college so she is technically the newest member of this girl squad. The aspiring model is also a mom to 2-year-old daughter Alaia with her boyfriend Ryan, and while her Instagram page looks picture-perfect, it seems her growing social media following is affecting her relationship — and not in a good way. Instagram: @nichussey

Source: Instagram

Alyssa Abrenica, 25 Congrats are in order for Alyssa, who recently graduated from nursing school while raising her 4-year-old son Kayden. She's also preparing to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Brandon. However, her mother's deteriorating health has "thrown her life into chaos." Instagram: @lyssbrenbren

Source: Instagram

Cheyenne Latu, 24 This mama of two is busy! Along with raising her daughter Kiele, 3, and son King, 18 months, she is dealing with her husband Tiele, who struggles to keep a job, all while living in her dad's house — which is not as easy as it sounds. Does this mean that Cheyenne will leave the house and take control of her family? Instagram: @_mamachey