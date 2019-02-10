Alicia Keys’ Kids Were Not Impressed When They Found out She Was Hosting the Grammys

Alicia Keys is set to host the 61st Annual Grammy Awards as the show’s first female host in 14 years. The fifteen-time Grammy-winner is hoping to ensure"good energy" to her fellow artists as she takes on one of music’s biggest nights.

At a press conference for the award show, the singer told reporters: "You come to these things as an artist and you're juggling so many things and there's so much pressure on you."

The “No One” singer added, "I would love to just ensure the peace and the good energy in the room, so that we can all feel the true blessing, to be able to have the gift of music as our universal language."

She also noted that she has been working with producers to craft this broadcast as "very specifically mine." As a fan of the “If I Ain’t Got You” singer (Who wasn’t blasting that song in their bedroom?), we are excited to watch what Alicia has in store and how her creative influences will be shown throughout the show.

We also wouldn’t be surprised to see multiple camera pans to husband Swizz Beatz clapping for his wife and cheering her on throughout the broadcast.

Do Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have kids? Alicia the popular music producer have been married since 2010 and have two children together. They have a son named Egypt Daoud Dean, who was born in 2010, and their second son named Genesis Ali Dean, who was born in 2014.

The singer also has three step-children from her husband’s former relationships: Prince Nasir Dean, Kasseem Dean Jr., and Nicole Dean.

In an adorable video posted to her Instagram account, Alicia revealed to her sons that she will be hosting the prestigious award show, saying, "I've got some good news guys,'' she says. "Guess what? I am going to host the Grammys!"

Her kids seemed less than impressed as they both utter no reaction until Egypt asks, "What’s the Grammys?"

Though her kids may not know what a big deal hosting the Grammys is, Alicia and her fans sure do! When the hosting gig was revealed, Alicia released a nine-minute video on YouTube to formally announce her involvement.

"There’s so much in store and I can't wait for y’all to see it all come to life,'' she told fans in the video. What is Alicia Keys’ real name? Many fans may be surprised to find out that Alicia Keys was born Alicia Augello-Cook. While trying to make it as a professional singer, like many artists, the then budding young talent wanted to create a stage name

According to the Associated Press , Alicia’s mom — Terria Joseph — actually helped her pick her name. The singer revealed that she went through the dictionary trying to choose a last name and stopped on the word "wild."

She revealed to Newsweek at the time that she asked her mother her thoughts on the name Alicia Wild. "It sounds like you're a stripper," her mother bluntly replied. With the words "wild" out the door, she settled on keys. "It's like the piano keys. And it can open so many doors,” she explained to the outlet.