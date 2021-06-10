'12 Mighty Orphans' Revolves Around a Texan Football Team — But Where Was the Movie Filmed?

Directed by Ty Roberts, 12 Mighty Orphans tells the inspiring story of the Mighty Mites, a football team that rose to the top with the help of a visionary coach named Rusty Russell (Luke Wilson).

Based on Jim Dent's bestseller by the same name as well as the real-life tale, the movie revolves around a group of orphans who defeat the odds and end up playing the state championship. So, where was the movie filmed? Here's what you should know about the 12 Mighty Orphans filming locations.