"I'm About to Fake a Family Emergency" — Woman Finds 17 Bottles of Soap in Her Date's Bathroom

In a viral video, a young woman shared that she found 17 bottles of soap in her date's bathroom. Here's what the internet had to say. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 5 2023, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

It seems everyone gets the ick so easily these days, especially over the dumbest things. All over social media, women have been sharing the tiniest things men do that are massive turnoffs for them, such as walking back after their turn in bowling, taking selfies, swimming with goggles, and pushing a pull door (don't lie, we've all done it before).

The latest "ick" just so happens to relate to personal hygiene. In May 2023, TikTok user @missmcnallyyy went back to her date's house, where she found 17 bottles of soap in his shower. Read on to hear what the internet had to say.



A woman gets the ick after finding 17 bottles of soap in her date's bathroom.

In the video, which has amassed over 7.8 million views on TikTok, the creator, Jordan, tells viewers that she just arrived at her date's house. While in the bathroom, she found a whopping 17 bottles of Herbal Essences products on a stool in his shower — and they've all been used.

"What the f--- is this?!" she mouthed, adding a text overlay at the end of the video that read: "I'm about to fake a family emergency and dip." Jordan concluded the message with three red flag emojis because, well, it's pretty bizarre to have that many opened shampoo, conditioner, and body-wash bottles if you live alone.

Jordan's video racked in nearly 1 million likes and over 13,400 comments, with many TikTokers claiming they would've left after making that discovery. It could be nothing, but you can never rule anything out. A few told Jordan to "run," while another said, "I would be climbing out that window."

A third wrote, "Oh, that? That's a sign … to leave." "Uh uh, idk [why], but that would send CHILLS down my spine, like no, I'm leaving," a fourth commented.

Other users stated they would've confronted the man immediately: "There's absolutely no way I would be able to stop myself from directly asking," said one TikTok user.



"I would just confront him, like sir, I need answers," a second person expressed. A third user revealed that they "would never rest" until they learned the truth. One user penned, "I mean, before leaving, I'd ask [because] curiosity always wins me [over]," while another wrote, "I'd be like, 'Sir, may I ask you why you have an obscene amount of shampoo bottles?'"

On the other hand, some TikTok users tried to justify the man's absurd amount of products. "Looks like coupon buyer," said one user. Another commented, "Maybe he just bought in bulk and didn't know where to put them." A third replied that their dad buys in bulk at Costco and "got a stellar deal," so the man in Jordan's video may do the same thing.



Many argued that he might like to use different scents. One user in the comment section said they purchased different body washes because they would get sick of the smell, so maybe he's switching it up like them."