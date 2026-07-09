2026 Emmy Nominations: The Biggest Snubs and Most Shocking Surprises Submissions remained down this year, with fewer slots available to honor worthy performances. This dynamic sadly led to many snubs and surprises. By Srimoyee Dutta Published July 9 2026, 4:25 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ thebearfx and @wednesdaynetflix

The Television Academy on Wednesday unveiled the full lineup for its 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, with the ceremony set for September 14. Mariska Hargitay will serve as host. Freshman series Widow’s Bay and Pluribus are among the new entrants in the race.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram/@hbomax

Leading all nominees is last year’s medical drama series The Pitt, which snatched 25 nominations. The final season of the comedy series Hacks follows closely with 24 nominations.

Article continues below advertisement

With fewer slots available and a reduced submission pool this year, the nominations produced notable omissions and surprises across categories. Let’s take a look!

Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear’ (Snub)

The series secured another Outstanding Comedy Series nomination, but past Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White was absent from the acting categories for his Season 5 performance. Liza Colón-Zayas and Ebon Moss-Bacharach were also shut out. The only main cast member from the culinary drama to receive a nomination is Ayo Edebiri.

Article continues below advertisement

‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ (Surprise)

After failing to secure major nominations in its debut season, landing only a main title music nomination, the crime drama moved from the limited series categories into the traditional drama format and earned a nomination for its latest season. The specific category was not immediately available.

Cailee Spaeny, ‘Beef’ (Snub)

Netflix’s second season of Beef drew strong viewer and critical response for Spaeny’s performance as country club employee Ashley Miller, a character whose vendetta included a memorable scene involving orange juice. Despite that reception, Spaeny did not receive a nomination. The series itself and core cast members Oscar Issac, Carey Mulligan and Charles Melton all secured acting nominations.

Article continues below advertisement

Most-nominated TV shows at the 2026 Emmy Awards:



• THE PITT — 25

• HACKS — 24

• WIDOW’S BAY — 19

• PLURIBUS — 18

• BEEF — 16

• DTF ST. LOUIS — 13

• SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — 11

• SPIDER-NOIR — 11

• SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW — 9

• THE BEAST IN ME — 9

• FALLOUT — 9

• A… pic.twitter.com/GkmrgKatoD — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) July 8, 2026

Riz Ahmed, ‘Bait’ (Surprise)

Ahmed’s exceptional work as writer, producer, and creator of this limited series paid off on Emmy morning. The show follows the chaotic life of a struggling actor whose life is upended after rumors spread that he has been cast as the next James Bond. Ahmed's performance, which balances sharp comic timing with moments of vulnerability, resonated with Emmy voters.

Jenna Ortega, 'Wednesday' (Snub)