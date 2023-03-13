Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Getty TikToker Calls Out "Lazy" Gen-Z Coworker Who Quit Because Job Was Too Hard, Sparking Debate By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 13 2023, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

There's a distinct difference between making your bones and being taken advantage of, which appears to be the crux of the fundamental point of contention between younger generations and older folks who've managed to carve out careers for themselves in the job market.

There are plenty of young professionals who make valid points about "the rat race" that is pursuing a job and building a life for themselves: the housing market is in the worst place it's ever been in America's history, and salary increases are not keeping up with inflation, meaning that whatever we're earning is worth a heck of a lot less than it was years ago.

However, there are plenty of instances of Gen Z-er's who've rejected the idea of having to prove to themselves that they're capable of consistently working hard, which some say are really just cases of young people outright refusing to be exploited for their services. This TikToker, a Gen-Z'er himself, called out a co-worker who quit a job just because they didn't want to perform a tedious task.

What was the task? Removing what appears to be sticky glue residue from a vehicle for a customer. Peyton (@that.blue.longbed) stated that the Gen-Z employee in question said that would rather work at McDonald's than go through the meticulous process of scraping the residue off of the vehicle.

Source: TikTok | @that.blue.longbed

The TikToker shows the amount of work that needs to be done on the vehicle and says: "Our generation has to get a little better. We just had a 24-year-old walk out. Because he didn't want to take all this leftover crash wrap."

He continues, "He didn't want to remove any of this. I'm not saying it's the easiest job in the world, but it's surely not the f***ing hardest. He said he'd rather go work at McDonald's than rather do this. 24-years-old.

One commenter was reluctant to believe that the employee Peyton was talking about was inherently at fault, writing: "Yeah idc how old he is, how much are you paying him? Is there room for promotion and advancement? What are you doing for his future?"

Peyton responded to the comment in a follow-up clip stating that the young man had only been there for a month before he demanded to be paid the same amount as other people who were working at the paint shop longer than he was and possessed more skills.

However, there were a number of commenters who applauded the young man for leaving the job because he "knew his worth" and said that Peyton was drinking "management Kool-Aid."

2021 and 2022 saw throngs of individuals dumping their positions during "The Great Resignation." During that time, many businesses and industries on-boarded new workers with increased salaries and remote work options.

However, many folks who decided to dump their jobs in search of greener pastures have stated that they've regretted doing so: CNBC says 80% of workers who've left their positions wish they hadn't done so in the first place.

