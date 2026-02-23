Before Watching ‘The Bone Temple,’ Watch These Other Movies in the ‘28 Days Later’ Series '28 Weeks Later' was a heck of a sequel. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 23 2026, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: 20th Century Fox

28 Days Later was a worldwide phenomenon when it came out. It launched the careers of Danny Boyle as a visionary director, and Cillian Murphy as a highly sought after talent thanks to its gritty portrayal of a terrifying zombie movie premise. The fast, bloodthirsty, and relentless monsters were a stark contrast to the lumbering hordes presented in other horror flicks. Due to its success, it's no surprise that the films spawned a number of sequels. And watching the movies in their correct order is simple, thanks to their title nomenclature.

Here are the '28 Days Later' movies in order.

The first movie in Boyle's zombie series is 28 Days Later. The 2002 film was a massive success, raking in over $82.8 million on an $8 million budget. It follows a bicycle courier named Jim (Cillian Murphy) who wakes up from a coma he suffered from an accident prior to the outbreak.

While asleep, an animal rights activist unknowingly spreads the virus after releasing chimpanzees infected with a "rage" virus. She's immediately attacked after freeing one of the primates, and it doesn't take long for the infection to travel all throughout Great Britain. The movie follows Jim teaming up with other survivors as they avoid being killed by the infected and contracting the virus themselves, along with soldiers who use their positions of power for nefarious means.

'28 Weeks Later'

Sequels oftentimes suck, but there are some exceptions, like Street Fighter 2 and 28 Weeks Later. Released in 2007, it stars Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner, and Harold Perrineau. Like its predecessor, the movie was also shot on a relatively modest budget of $15 million, but still managed to nab a high box office of $65 million.

Picking up after the events of the first film, the movie reveals that many of the infected have died of starvation following the first outbreak. However, there are still concerns about the virus spreading, and the U.S. Air Force bombs parts of London with fire in an attempt to stop the spread.

Throughout the film, the characters learn that there are some carriers of the rage virus who are asymptomatic. This includes Tammy Harris, who, Renner, a U.S. soldier, sacrifices his life to get her to safety. While much of the film is focused on military efforts to keep the virus contained, the end appears to show that travelers from the U.K.'s metro system managed to make it to Paris, spreading the rage disease further.

28 WEEKS LATER was released on this day in 2007 giving us this unforgettable opening… pic.twitter.com/rAIwlGpnjR — 𖤐 Bri 𖤐 (@BriAnimator_) May 11, 2025 Source: X | @BriAnimator

'28 Years Later'

The third film in the series was also a commercial success, nabbing $151.3 million in theaters on a $60 million budget. It was shot entirely on specially-rigged iPhone cameras, and chronicles a father and son's relationship 28 years after the outbreak.

The 2025 movie pivots from focusing on the struggles for survival in the wake of a terrifying zombie apocalypse, and features a pondering insight into the evolution of the zombies. In it, the film's main character, a young boy named Spike who runs away from the safe community established by survivors, tries to find a cure for his sick mother.

This is where he meets an iodine-covered doctor played by Ralph Fiennes whose gone mad. After groping his mother, Fiennes character concludes she's dying of aggressive breast cancer. He kills her, bleaches her skull, and welcomes the young boy to place it atop a mound of other skulls.

I watched 28 Years Later.



Hoped it would be as good as 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, but that was just bad. The nicest way to put it is it's just a boring movie using the name of good movies for attention. pic.twitter.com/dGFth6X3Nr — 3DrakaiNa 👻 (G.A.N.G) (@3DrakaiNa) February 1, 2026 Source: X | @3DrakaiNa

'28 Years Later: The Bone Temple'

This is the first film in the 28 franchise to lose money: it earned $57.6 million on a $60 million budget and has a runtime of 109 minutes. In it, we see Fiennes' character develop a relationship with one of the infected monsters, whom he names Samson, after getting the zombie addicted to morphine.

Samson's behavioral changes lead Fiennes to believe that the rage virus is treatable. Meanwhile, Spike's journey is also covered in the film. He meets up with a group of multi-colored velour jumpsuit-wearing martial arts enthusiasts, headed by Sir Jimmy Crystal, who we see in the beginning of the previous 28 Years Later film escape being murdered by a gang of rage zombies while his family is all killed.

A third '28 Years Later' film is reportedly in the works.