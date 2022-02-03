Did Someone Ask You to Spell “2TNSLPPBNTSO"? Here's What It Means

I am "icup" years old. Yes, "icup" years old. If you’re not familiar with "icup," it’s a joke that elementary school students went bananas for (at least in the early 2000s).

“Spell icup,” a child would ask of his classmate.

“I-c-u-p,” the classmate would confidently recite, as the other kids would start snicker. Some would get it. Others would wait for the explanation. But basically, the joke is this: When you spell i-c-u-p out, it sounds like you’re saying “I see you pee.”