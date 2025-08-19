"32 Pizza Mom" Speaks out After Her Grocery Hauls Go Viral for All the Wrong Reasons "There are some mean and hateful people." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 19 2025, 3:18 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @boymomx3_b

It's no secret to anyone that the internet can be mean. Social media, especially, has a way of creating mobs of angry people who swarm content creators with opinions. Sometimes justified, sometimes not so much. This is what happened to TikTok creator @boymomx3_b, dubbed by TikTok "32 Pizza Mom."

After sharing her family's grocery hauls, "32 Pizza Mom" was slammed by users who judged her family, her parenting, and the diet she feeds her kids. The TikTok creator eventually clapped back, frustrated after receiving never-ending waves of hate. Here's why people came for "32 Pizza Mom" and why she decided to fight back.

Here's what to know about "32 Pizza Mom."

It started innocently enough. @boymomx3_b, who goes by Laken on her TikTok, shared bits and pieces of her daily life as a 37-year-old mom of three boys, which sounds chaotic enough to start with. But things took a turn when Laken shared what a "grocery haul" looks like for her family.

She started showing what her family eats, and to some, the results were eye-popping. In one haul, Laken unveiled a dozen 2-liter bottles of Dr.Pepper. In another, she unveiled 32 pizzas, hence her nickname. Other bulk purchases included multiple bags of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, several 10-lb. bags of sugar, sweets, chips, and other highly processed foods.

The internet lost its collective mind, trashing her parenting, the example she sets for her children, and blasting her for accommodating what Laken calls "eating restrictions" in one of her children by serving him two frozen pizzas for dinner every night. While the aggressive response may have surprised some, it's par for the course for most moms who have been on TikTok, because something about moms feeding their children brings the "concern trolls" out in force.

"32 Pizza Mom" is clapping back at haters.

"Concern trolling" is where people are vicious or mocking but pretend that their reasons are out of concern. For instance, a concern troll might mock Laken's weight, but then turn around and say it's because she's setting a poor example and they're "so worried" about her children. After many videos playfully clapping back at trolls, Laken finally had enough.

She shared a video she said had sat in her drafts for a while, and it addressed the elephant in the room: people bullying her children. Because it's not just Laken's weight people have come after, or her food choices for her family. In comment sections under several of her videos, people comment on her childrens' weights, with one user even sneering because one of the children seems cautious while going down the stairs leading off their front porch.

Of course, they're just being cruel because they care, right? Laken shared the video talking about how she was inclined to no longer share her children on social media, due to how vicious and hateful people could be. "I've learned a lot about people on the internet," she explains wearily. "There are some mean and hateful people." She continued, "I could just never imagine talking to anyone, saying any of the things that you guys are saying to me to anybody else."

