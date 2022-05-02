It seems that a consequence of this approach to healthcare has resulted in some fairly turgid medical charges that can only really be described as ridiculous, as evinced by this TikToker's claim that they were charged $3,800 for Tylenol during a hospital visit.

TikToker @amandersuns uploaded a duet clip with another user on the platform, who stated that they were charged nearly $4,000 for Tylenol.