The 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 Questions Trend Is the Most Adorable Thing You Will Come Across on TikTok

The latest TikTok trend calls on social media users to ask their significant others a few loving questions. Geared to help couples get to know each other even more, the 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 Questions to Ask Your Boyfriend TikTok trend garnered popularity thanks to the adorable approach it champions.
The 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 Questions trend puts intimacy into the spotlight.
The 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 Questions to Ask Your Boyfriend TikTok trend (or 54321 Questions for shorthand) has a simple but heartwarming format. For the challenge, TikTokers ask their partners a total of five questions, each of which is designed to assess how well they know them.
Most TikTokers partaking in the trend decided to send over the questions via text. The resulting clips capture screenshotted message exchanges, as opposed to in-person interactions.
Those without a significant other have nothing to worry about, however. Some TikTokers opted to do the 54321 Questions trend with their friends and family members.
The five questions are relatively straightforward. For the first one, TikTokers ask their partners to name five things they like about them. The answers given in response to the first question tend to vary greatly, with many opting to emphasize their partners' best personality traits or physical attributes. One person received the reply, "Your dad."
Take, for instance, a TikTok video uploaded by @finallyflawless, in which her boyfriend lists, "Your sign, your lips, your creativity, your personality, and you lol."
The second question has similar aims. Those partaking in the trend will want to ask their S.O. to name four things they know they like. Most of the responses list pets, material possessions, and the like. For example, @bitdramatic's boyfriend responded by writing, "dogs, the beach (but not the sand), your little house, and runny eggs."
The second half of the 54321 Questions trend is where things get interesting.
The next round takes a new turn. For this question, participants ask their partners about the three things they look the best in. Slight warning: the answer, "my arms," pops up with an unnerving frequency.
Those who spend a lot of time together are more likely to ace the penultimate question. For this one, ambitious TikTokers ask their partners to list two phrases they keep on using. Arguably, this round could be a good place to drop a few in-jokes.
The very last part of the challenge is all about brazen honesty. For the final question, TikTokers ask their significant others about what they want to change about them. Coincidentally, this is where things can take a poignant turn.
A TikToker named @lipsandlinesbylaila (aka Laila Phillips) was told to slam the doors less. Meanwhile, @kaitlinrc88 received the answer, "The way you see yourself." But @beckygbushy's boyfriend coined the most adorable answer.