Peter from 'Too Hot to Handle' Is on TikTok, and He Has Millions of Followers

One of the show's new contestants is Peter Vigilante , a TikTok star who already had a substantial following on the platform before joining the show. Peter is a full-time personal trainer from Staten Island, and it didn't take him long after he made his debut on the show for him to start talking up his TikTok account.

“Once you’ve got the following I’ve got – 100, 200 girls DM’ing you a day – and it’s really just like oh my god there’s so many I don’t know what to do,” Peter said in the season's first episode.

In addition to his TikTok account, Peter also has accounts on platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, and OnlyFans.

On TikTok, Peter has more than 2.2 million followers and 61 million likes on his profile, which is @peter_vigilante.