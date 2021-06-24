Logo
Home > Entertainment
Peter Vigilante
Source: Instagram

Peter from 'Too Hot to Handle' Is on TikTok, and He Has Millions of Followers

By

Jun. 24 2021, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

Now that it's back for season 2, "Too Hot to Handle" is reminding all of us what it's like to be a sex-deprived hottie stranded on an island filled with other hotties. The series, which forces contestants to work together to try to win $100,000 while living in Caicos, was a phenomenon when it debuted last summer, in part because of its unique premise: The show's contestants are not allowed to have any sort of sexual contact. Now, the show is back with a new slate of contestants.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Peter from 'Too Hot to Handle' on TikTok?

One of the show's new contestants is Peter Vigilante, a TikTok star who already had a substantial following on the platform before joining the show. Peter is a full-time personal trainer from Staten Island, and it didn't take him long after he made his debut on the show for him to start talking up his TikTok account.

peter vigilante tiktok
Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

“Once you’ve got the following I’ve got – 100, 200 girls DM’ing you a day – and it’s really just like oh my god there’s so many I don’t know what to do,” Peter said in the season's first episode.

In addition to his TikTok account, Peter also has accounts on platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, and OnlyFans.

On TikTok, Peter has more than 2.2 million followers and 61 million likes on his profile, which is @peter_vigilante.

Peter mostly posts comedy sketches, workout videos, and challenges to his TikTok page, as well as a few choice thirst traps that involve spilling wine all over himself.

“I’m from Staten Island, New York. I’m a personal trainer, I’m an influencer on TikTok… I do thirst traps, and dance,” he said before showing off some of his moves. “I post a lot of different kinds of videos on TikTok. I think people just love seeing a dude with abs hop on a pole and spin."

Article continues below advertisement

Peter's stripper pole gave him a unique niche on TikTok.

In an interview with Refinery29, Peter explained that he gained his following on TikTok in part by thinking through what specific brand of content he could provide to his followers.

“At first it was fitness, which I still do. But it’s like, ‘Ah, only so many people come back, now what do I do?’ Then, I buy a stripper pole," he explained. "People love seeing me strip. ‘Oh! Let’s get into thirst trapping.’ I was always doing a little bit of the thirst trap."

Source: TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

"Then one day, my mom’s drinking wine. And I was like, ‘What if I chug the wine? People would love to see me steal my mom’s wine.’ And I chugged it and the wine dribbled down my chest. I didn’t even mean for it to be a thirst trap. And then every comment: ‘The wine down the chest. The wine down the chest.’ I was like, ‘Oh! Here’s my thing.’ So then I just turned into Wine Guy," he continued.

Since becoming wine guy, Peter has ruined a lot of different clothing spilling wine on himself. "Some stuff is ruined forever," he said. "I think my mom wore a white fur coat in one video or something. We just destroyed it. That one I felt bad about. After that one I took a little break.”  

Advertisement
More from Distractify

A Former Stripper, an NFL Player, a Lawyer — Meet the Season 2 Cast of Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle'

"I'm Going to Dance, Fall in Love, Break Some Hearts, Maybe," Says Peter Vigilante

'Too Hot to Handle' Alum Kori Sampson Has Been Busy Expanding His Businesses

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.