Peter from 'Too Hot to Handle' Is on TikTok, and He Has Millions of Followers

Peter from 'Too Hot to Handle' Is on TikTok, and He Has Millions of FollowersBy Joseph Allen
Jun. 24 2021, Published 10:29 a.m. ET
Now that it's back for season 2, "Too Hot to Handle" is reminding all of us what it's like to be a sex-deprived hottie stranded on an island filled with other hotties. The series, which forces contestants to work together to try to win $100,000 while living in Caicos, was a phenomenon when it debuted last summer, in part because of its unique premise: The show's contestants are not allowed to have any sort of sexual contact. Now, the show is back with a new slate of contestants.
Is Peter from 'Too Hot to Handle' on TikTok?
One of the show's new contestants is Peter Vigilante, a TikTok star who already had a substantial following on the platform before joining the show. Peter is a full-time personal trainer from Staten Island, and it didn't take him long after he made his debut on the show for him to start talking up his TikTok account.
“Once you’ve got the following I’ve got – 100, 200 girls DM’ing you a day – and it’s really just like oh my god there’s so many I don’t know what to do,” Peter said in the season's first episode.
In addition to his TikTok account, Peter also has accounts on platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, and OnlyFans.
On TikTok, Peter has more than 2.2 million followers and 61 million likes on his profile, which is @peter_vigilante.
Peter mostly posts comedy sketches, workout videos, and challenges to his TikTok page, as well as a few choice thirst traps that involve spilling wine all over himself.
“I’m from Staten Island, New York. I’m a personal trainer, I’m an influencer on TikTok… I do thirst traps, and dance,” he said before showing off some of his moves. “I post a lot of different kinds of videos on TikTok. I think people just love seeing a dude with abs hop on a pole and spin."
Peter's stripper pole gave him a unique niche on TikTok.
In an interview with Refinery29, Peter explained that he gained his following on TikTok in part by thinking through what specific brand of content he could provide to his followers.
“At first it was fitness, which I still do. But it’s like, ‘Ah, only so many people come back, now what do I do?’ Then, I buy a stripper pole," he explained. "People love seeing me strip. ‘Oh! Let’s get into thirst trapping.’ I was always doing a little bit of the thirst trap."
"Then one day, my mom’s drinking wine. And I was like, ‘What if I chug the wine? People would love to see me steal my mom’s wine.’ And I chugged it and the wine dribbled down my chest. I didn’t even mean for it to be a thirst trap. And then every comment: ‘The wine down the chest. The wine down the chest.’ I was like, ‘Oh! Here’s my thing.’ So then I just turned into Wine Guy," he continued.
Since becoming wine guy, Peter has ruined a lot of different clothing spilling wine on himself. "Some stuff is ruined forever," he said. "I think my mom wore a white fur coat in one video or something. We just destroyed it. That one I felt bad about. After that one I took a little break.”