The '7th Heaven' Cast Have Grown Up and They Are Living Their Best Lives Certain cast members from '7th Heaven' have made headlines in recent years for the wrong reasons, but where is the entire cast now? By Jamie Lerner Dec. 1 2023, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

Luckily, no one is asking for a reboot of 7th Heaven, which was basically a morality show for America’s youth, full of Christian propaganda. However, TikToker Rob Anderson’s rewatch has brought it back to the cultural forefront as we mock its heavy-handedness and antiquated plotlines.

But of course, the easiest thing to mock is Reverend Eric Camden’s self-righteousness when the actor who played him, Stephen Collins, has since been apprehended for sexual misconduct against several minors. But where is the rest of the 7th Heaven cast now?

Stephen Collins (Rev. Eric Camden)

The patriarch of the Camden family and the local reverend, Eric was the epitome of morality. But in reality, Stephen admitted in 2014 to sexually abusing three underage women in 1973, 1982, and 1994, which overshadowed his career. He hasn't acted since and is now keeping to himself, somewhere in private. Because of the statute of limitations, he hasn't had to face any legal repercussions for his actions.

Catherine Hicks (Annie Camden)

Catherine worked plenty after 7th Heaven ended in 2007, most recently as the voice of Fairy in JJ Villard's Fairy Tales. But in January 2023, Catherine told TMZ that she was done with acting. She spends time with her husband, make-up artist Kevin Yagher, and their daughter, Caitlin, who was born in 1992. She also volunteers for The League of Women Voters and is a member of the Los Angeles Homeless Action Committee.

Barry Watson (Matt Camden)

Barry Watson played the eldest of the Camden children, and he went on to act in various roles after his time on 7th Heaven, although nothing quite as substantial. He starred as Greg McDuffie in the 2022 series, Naomi. He spends time with his wife, Natasha Gregson Wagner, and their daughter.

David Gallagher (Simon Camden)

After his time on 7th Heaven, David had a few guest stints on various shows, with his most recent role as Sawyer in an episode of S.W.A.T. in 2020. He also notoriously voices Riku in the Kingdom Hearts video game franchise. However, he keeps his personal life private and has been off the grid since 2020.

Jessica Biel (Mary Camden)

Jessica Biel may have been the biggest name to come out of 7th Heaven after which she starred in several films, including Valentine's Day and Hitchcock. Now, she's set to lead the upcoming sci-fi thriller Ursa Major and she just starred in and produced Hulu's Candy as Candy Montgomery. She and her husband, Justin Timberlake, live with their two sons, the youngest of whom was born in 2020.

Beverley Mitchell (Lucy Camden)

Now 42 years old, Beverley stepped back into the spotlight competing in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Before that, her last role was as Shelley in the film, Blood Pageant. She and her husband, Michael Cameron, now have a son and two daughters after an emotional journey to pregnancy that included a miscarriage.

Mackenzie Rosman (Ruthie Camden)