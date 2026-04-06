A TikToker Thought She Had the Perfect Cowboy Date — Then the Internet Exposed Him "He sang Josh Turner to me on his couch, and I got really uncomfortable and left.” By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 6 2026, 2:32 p.m. ET Source: Pexels Women expose a cowboy's secret dating scheme on TikTok. [Image for representative purpose]

What a TikToker thought was the sweetest date ever with a real-life cowboy turned into a messy affair after she shared her story online. TikToker Kndllleclaire (@kndllleclaire) recently posted a video of herself along with a cowboy she met at a bar on her account. As part of the video's caption, she wrote, “I hope the cowboy I met at the bar thinks about this as much as I do.”

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However, her bubble soon burst when her followers recognized the man in the video. While she said she only had fond memories of the person, other women had a startling update for her in the comment section of her post, as many of them revealed that they got involved in unpleasant situations because of the man. One woman even revealed that despite having a girlfriend, the cowboy tries to woo other women.

Source: Pexels A woman on a date with a cowboy. [Image for representative purpose]

The post currently has over 2 million views. According to the video, after the TikToker met the man at a bar, he invited her for a horse ride along with him late at night. Sharing her experience, the TikToker stated that she spent the most magical night of her life along with the man. “Yes, we took another horsey ride,” she wrote in the video’s description.

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TikTok Users React to the Viral Cowboy Date

The TikToker further clarified that she went on only one date with the man and wasn’t romantically involved with him. After her video gained traction, some women on TikTok commented under the video that the cowboy is not the dreamy man she thinks he is. Some claimed that despite being in a relationship, the man uses offering horse rides as a trick to sleep with other women. According to them, the man in the video is known for being a Casanova.

Several TikTok users claimed that the cowboy offers a fun horse ride to women he is interested in and slowly wins their hearts. Some revealed that there is a good chance that the cowboy targets different woman every weekend and invited them to his ranch.

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One user identified the cowboy as a man named Nehemiah and claimed that she has had a personal experience with him. “I can tell you, he doesn’t, from personal experience with this specific one,” she said, referring to the original caption of the video.

Source: Pexels A woman on a date with a cowboy. [Image for representative purpose]

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Another TikTok user chimed in, stating that the cowboy had a girlfriend when he offered her a horseback ride, “Girrrrl, he don’t. I found out he had a whole gf when he took me horse riding.” One user recalled her own experience with the man and said that he made her feel uncomfortable. “Stop. He sang Josh Turner to me on his couch, and I got really uncomfortable and left.”