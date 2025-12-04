Abby Lee Miller's Serious Health Issues Started After She Left 'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in 2018. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 4 2025, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@therealabbylee

Although it has been years since Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller was diagnosed with cancer, she still uses a wheelchair, and her health is still a topic of conversation among fans and supporters. So, what has Abby said about her health in the years since she ended her chemotherapy treatments and stepped away from Dance Moms completely?

She was diagnosed after she exited the TLC reality series, but Abby remained in the spotlight because of the show and because of her candidness about her health struggles over the years. She also continues to teach dance to young girls, even though she is unable to leave her wheelchair for long periods of time.

Abby Lee Miller's health has improved over the years.

Today, Abby is, according to her, cancer-free. Abby was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, in 2018. At the time, Extra reported that Abby went in for emergency surgery for what she believed to be a special infection. Shortly after, she was diagnosed with a form of lymphoma that affects the lymph nodes and immune system.

She underwent several bouts of chemotherapy and an additional spinal surgery. In 2019, Abby confirmed to People that she was cancer-free. "The cancer is completely gone," Abby told the outlet. "I'm more than grateful. I'm thankful." Since then, the cancer has not returned.

Before that, Abby shared an Instagram post where she wrote about her experience with cancer. She wrote that because she found the right team of doctors, she was able to live to tell her story. As of December 2025, she is still reportedly free from cancer. However, in June 2025, NBC News reported that Abby filed a lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for allegedly leaving a catheter in her body for years following a spinal surgery.

Per the outlet, Abby's lawsuit asked for almost $1.5 million from the hospital for its alleged negligence. She said that, after speaking to healthcare professionals for years about her discomfort, imaging finally shows the object left inside of her body after one of her spinal surgeries.

Abby Lee Miller still uses a wheelchair.

Although Abby's health has improved over the years, she still requires a wheelchair. USA Today reported that Abby's spinal infection is what left her unable to walk. However, she has been able to use a walker at times, and she is still working on being able to walk again after years in her wheelchair.