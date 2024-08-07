Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu 'Dance Moms: New Era' Coach Glo Hampton's Relationship With Abby Lee Miller Is a Doozy Glo said she and Abby were "good friends" before Hulu picked her to star in the 'Dance Moms' reboot. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 7 2024, 12:16 p.m. ET Source: Hulu/Getty Images

They say that when one door closes, another one opens, and the cliche is especially true of reality TV. Any time a popular reality show ends, you can bet good money a network will try to reboot it. In August 2024, Lifetime's beloved show, Dance Moms, was rebooted with Dance Moms: A New Era. Four years after the series was canceled due to its star, dance coach Abby Lee Miller, allegedly making racist remarks about one of her Black dancers in 2020.

Dance Moms: A New Era has a new Abby — Coach Gloria "Glo" Hampton. In the premiere of the Hulu show, Glo made it clear that while she's taking over the platform that made Abby famous, she's nothing like her, saying on the show, "I know I can make these kids stars, and I can do it without them resenting me in 10 years.

Despite Glo's shade, she insisted before the show aired that she and Abby are good friends. However, actions speak louder than words, and Abby's response to Glo's takeover could have been more friendly.

What happened between 'Dance Moms' stars Abby Lee Miller and Glo Hampton?

OG Dance Moms fans likely recall seeing Glo on the Lifetime series. She appeared on the show during Seasons 3-4 with her daughter, Kaeli Ware. Like many of the moms on the show, she has run-ins with Abby. However, Glo believed they were still good friends until she booked Dance Moms: A New Era.

After she landed the starring role, she said she wanted Abby to be part of the show, but she declined to make a cameo. She also said the Abby Lee Dance Company CEO no longer speaks to her, but she didn't share the reason for the fallout. "I’m not sure she wanted to give me advice," Glo told Page Six ahead of the Dance Moms: A New Era premiere. "She’s not speaking to me at the moment.”

Glo claimed she has no idea what led to her and Abby's fallout, especially since the Dance Moms: Miami alum happily passed the torch to her frenemy before the new show began filming.

"She did reach out and congratulate me and I thought she was supporting the whole thing," Glo said. "And then when I did reach out to try to get together – because we were in Florida at the same time – she just wasn’t very receptive." “So I’m not sure where we stand right now, but I think that she feels a type of way. And I understand, but it’s a new show – it’s not her show.”

Glo said she hopes Abby eventually "comes around," though she's not holding her breath.

Abby hasn't addressed her and Glo's issues publicly. The entrepreneur also didn't support or promote Dance Moms: A New Era when the series debuted on Aug. 7. However, as they say in showbiz, "the show must go on," and Glo plans to do just that with or without Abby's blessing, though she admittedly misses her friend.

"We’ve been good friends," Glo reiterated. "I’ve been there for her through her illness and vacations and lots of things. So it makes me sad. But, you know, hopefully, she’ll come around.”

To many, Dance Moms will never be the same without Abby's screaming at the young dancers and their parents. Unfortunately, while she's still proud of the work she did on the show, she's clearly moved on and isn't looking back — at least for now.