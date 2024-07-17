Home > Television > Reality TV 'Dance Moms' Christi Lukasiak Was Arrested for a DUI, Allegedly Crashed Car Into a Tree Christi allegedly told authorities she only had "two glasses of wine" before being arrested in Pennsylvania. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 17 2024, Published 12:27 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While Lifetime's Dance Moms has been off the air since 2019, the moms and kids who repeatedly took Abby Lee Miller's unsavory advice are making sure fans are still talking about them. Since their time on the reality TV phenomenon, several cast members, like JoJo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler, have made names for themselves through their musical or social media ventures. Others, however, made headlines for issues in their personal lives.

Article continues below advertisement

One former Dance Moms star causing a stir for the latter reason is Christina "Christi" Lukasiak. Christi was on Dance Moms in Seasons 1-4 with her daughter Chloe Lukasiak. In July 2024, the stage mom was arrested for a DUI and allegedly crashed her car into a tree. Keep reading to learn more!

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Christi Lukasiak was arrested for a DUI and allegedly failed to take a blood alcohol test.

Dance Moms fans will recall Abby calling Christi, Chloe, and the Lukasiak family "pathetic." We'd pay big money to hear Abby's thoughts on Christi's recent DUI arrest.

On June 27, 2024, Christi was arrested by the Murrysville Police Department in Pennsylvania for driving under the influence. According to court documents shared by multiple outlets, she was involved in a car accident after crashing her vehicle into a car. Authorities stated in the docs that when they arrived on the scene, they noticed Christi had bloodshot and glassy eyes, and her speech was slurred. The officers reportedly attempted to draw blood, but Christi "refused to submit a blood draw."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Christi allegedly told authorities she only had two glasses of wine and didn't need to be further examined. Still, authorities went through with the test and found she was "impaired to an extent that she could not safely operate a vehicle." She was then arrested at the scene. Per USA Today, her other charges include "operating a vehicle without valid inspection, exceeding 35 mph in an urban district by 5 mph and an unspecified Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission violation," all of which she pleaded guilty to.

Article continues below advertisement

What has Christi Lukasiak said about her DUI arrest?

Christi was later taken out of police custody and is awaiting a possible conviction. A conviction for a DUI would mean her offense would be in Pennsylvania's look-back period, which currently stands at 10 years. Christi is due to go back to court for a preliminary hearing.

Source: Getty Images