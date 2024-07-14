Home > Television > Reality TV Asia Monet Ray from 'Dance Moms' Pivoted ... She's Now the Next Big Pop Star! "I love you all more than you know and I'm excited for you to experience this next chapter with me," wrote Asia. By Alex West Jul. 14 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Fans might remember Asia Monet Ray as Mackenzie Ziegler's rival on Dance Moms. However, her career has spread far beyond the reaches of Abby Lee Miller's dance group.

Asia joined the team after competing in Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition and securing third place. Her Season 3 entrance to the show ruffled some feathers and brought some shakeups to the dynamic. However, she didn't stay on the show very long, eventually leaving when she decided to retire from dance.

Source: Getty Images

Where is Asia from 'Dance Moms' now?

Asia couldn't completely drop dance from her life, though. She managed to step back from competitive dance, specifically, while still keeping the art itself alive in her heart.

She made a small appearance in Season 4, but after her exit, she explored other avenues in the entertainment world, including acting. Asia made a couple of smaller appearances on some television shows like American Crime Story and Grey's Anatomy.

After her 2023 high school graduation, Asia took some time to rebrand herself. In June 2024, the dancer decided that it was time for something more and posted a compilation video.

It included clips of herself excelling at music and dance where she won awards, landed stunts, and appeared on Dance Moms. The round-up video acted as an announcement of something new as she captioned it, "A new era."

She followed up the video with a slew of pictures from a photoshoot where she was dressed up in cheetah print both on her clothes and detailed on her makeup.

The new era that Asia entered was defined by the aesthetic. She gave a glimpse at a new single, posting a video where she sang along to the lyrics, "You never thought I would leave, but I did. Said you’d 'find someone better than me.'"

Her single, "OH BOYS" dropped on June 28 and was met with tons of love from her fans who applauded the song's '90s style and R&B influences in the melody and instrumentals.

Bringing back her dancing roots, Asia also posted a video of herself doing a pretty simple dance to the song, encouraging others to join in, replicate it, and make it their own.

Following the song's release, Asia set herself up to be a pop star by revealing a project that she was working on. Her next album is set to be released in August 2024.

She explained on Instagram: "MY DEBUT ALBUM COMES OUT IN AUGUST!!!! Wow I cant believe I’m even writing this. I've been beyond excited, nervous, happy, scared, and every emotion you can possibly think of during this process. I can't wait to share more, I simply have no words right now. I love you all more than you know and I'm excited for you to experience this next chapter with me xx Asia Monét."