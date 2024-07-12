Home > Entertainment > Music Chappell Roan Sings About a "Red Wine Supernova" — What Does the Phrase Mean? "Baby, why don't you come over? Red wine supernova, fall right into me," Chappell sings. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 12 2024, Published 2:25 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@Chappell Roan

Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, better known to the public as Chappell Roan — or your favorite artist's favorite artist, in a now-viral reference to drag queen Sasha Colby — exploded onto the pop music scene with no warning. With hits like "Hot to Go" and "Femininomenon," you've probably heard at least a snippet of her most famous songs. And if you're a dedicated fan, then you likely know them all by heart.

One of her biggest hits from her debut album, "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess," is track No. 2, "Red Wine Supernova." It's a "campy girl song" in which the pop princess sings about the "magic of having feelings for another girl," per Flood Magazine. But what does the titular phrase actually mean?

What is a "red wine supernova"? According to the internet, it's NSFW.

The lyrics to Chappell Roan's song "Red Wine Supernova" may give a slight hint toward the meaning of the phrase. In it, she sings: "Fell in love with the thought of you / Now I'm choked up, face-down, burnt out." She then continues into the chorus, where she addresses her love interest directly: "Baby, why don't you come over? / Red wine supernova / fall right into me."

According to some fans on Reddit, when Chappell sings "red wine supernova," she's referencing something NSFW: "Pretty sure it’s a euphemism for a woman’s genitals," user Caddyax theorizes, "because of the color of red wine and shape of a supernova is similar. It has the double entendre of being a passionate explosion of intimacy while drunk on red wine AND a feminist 'Champagne Supernova' reference."

The user continues, "Also, this is Chappell Roan and she’s explicitly vulgar like that. She ends the song talking about sex toys. 'I heard you like magic / I’ve got a wand and a rabbit!' Which is a reference to a magic wand and a rabbit vibrator."