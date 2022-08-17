Kendall Vertes Was a Top-Tier Dancer on 'Dance Moms' –– Where Is She Now?
Most of the starlets on Dance Moms had one thing in mind. They wanted to be successful dancers who could pick up on choreography quickly and take home trophies.
The show premiered in 2011, carrying on for eight seasons, and the reason it was so intense was because Abby Lee Miller never had a lot of patience when it came to her job as a dance instructor. One of the girls Abby spent time teaching was Kendall Vertes. What is Kendall doing now?
What is Kendall Vertes from 'Dance Moms' doing now?
Kendall proved how talented she was as a dancer during her time on Dance Moms. Since then, she’s moved on with her life in a major way. On Instagram, she has over 9.7 million followers who are interested in her day-to-day activities. Kendall seems to enjoy a great bikini shot, social outings with her friends, and consistent beach trips.
She released a handful of albums and songs starting in 2018. Her song “Girl Talk" is available for streaming on her YouTube channel, where she has over 1.2 million subscribers. Acting is also something Kendall has tried her hand at. In 2019, she appeared in the movie Rapunzel: A Princess Frozen in Time.
That same year, she also starred in Santa in Training. In 2020, she landed a role in the live-action version of Anastasia. By the time 2021 rolled around, she started hosting a CBS TV show called The Kendall K and Friends Show. In 2017, she collaborated with Target to create a couple of pieces of clothing.
According to 2 Paragraphs, Kendall was picked for the Target Art Class Project and spent two days in Minneapolis at Target's main headquarters. While there, she designed an athletic dress and a pair of sweatpants from start to finish. Whether it’s choreography, music, acting, social media, or clothing design, Kendall has been quite busy since parting ways with Dance Moms.
Here’s what Kendall Vertes has said about her career as a singer and dancer.
Kendall opened up about whether she preferred dancing over singing with Pop City Life. She said, “I started out at a young age as a dancer. I was very fortunate to be cast in Dance Moms. The older I got, the more I wanted to sing AND dance. With singing, you don’t have to worry about competing against other people and you can just express yourself through singing and writing your own music.”
She went on to say, “I still love to compete in dance competitions, but I have been in over 400 competition numbers over the last six years.”
When asked about what it was like working with a dance instructor like Abby, she explained that everyone has to deal with someone like Abby at some point in their dancing career.