Chloe Lukasiak Opened up About Why She Really Life 'Dance Moms' Years Ago "I couldn't really see myself turning around and dancing again," Chloe confessed when reflecting on the show By Alex West Jul. 16 2024, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

Fans were heartbroken when Chloe Lukasiak made the decision to step away from Dance Moms. However, at the time, they weren't given much of an explanation.

At the height of the show, there wasn't always an opportunity for the dancers and their mother to get real about what was going on. However, they've now been a lot more candid about their experiences, including Chloe who opened up about what was truly difficult for her.

Why did Chloe leave 'Dance Moms'?

In 2019, Chloe posted a YouTube video where she revealed some behind-the-scenes information about the show, including the truth behind her departure. She has since unlisted the video.

“The reason I left Dance Moms was because my former dance teacher made fun of a medical condition I have,” Chloe claimed. “I heard everything she said and they didn’t show it on Dance Moms and it’s not really said a lot, but she made fun of me.”

It wasn't lost on Chloe that she couldn't talk about all of this at the time. That's why she came back to the reunion episode where herself and her co-stars unpacked their lived experiences.

"Honestly, and not in an arrogant way at all, but I knew they would be talking about all of the cast members, anyway. So I was like, I'd rather be there and be able to take control of my narrative," she told Buzzfeed, adding: "I wanted to be able to just go and speak my mind and address some of the issues that we never got to talk about before."

Where is Chloe now?

Chloe was very affected by the show and what she went through with Abby Lee Miller. In fact, it turned her away from dancing long term and she still has a complicated relationship with it.

"I couldn't really see myself turning around and dancing again. Honestly, I think that's just something I have to come to on my own, not really, like I've done it before. It's just a natural progression, eventually, maybe, or never," she said. While she's not dancing herself, she did create the Elevé dance competition to stay involved in the sport.

After her time on the show, Chloe did stay involved in entertainment. She made appearances in projects like A Cowgirls Dream, Center Stage: On Pointe, The Message, F.R.E.D.I. and Next Level.

She also went to Pepperdine University where she received a degree in Creative Writing. Chloe celebrated her graduation on Instagram, writing: "I’m not one for sentimental posts, I’m typically very private, but it’s a moment I want to acknowledge. I always had the mindset that college wasn’t something I needed to do. I’ve been extraordinarily lucky to have experienced a lot since I was 9 and felt college was an unnecessary challenge but it’s something my parents strongly encouraged me to do."

Chloe added: "I threatened to drop out on the weekly for the past four years, but all in all, I am truly so thankful for this experience. I developed a true love for learning, I had professors who shaped me, made incredible friends, and grew in ways I never expected. Maybe one day I’ll go for my masters but for the moment, that’s a wrap on school. Now it’s time for the next chapter and I’m really, REALLY excited for what’s to come."